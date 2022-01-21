This is what Ben Affleck thinks of Jennifer Lopez’s butt

Is named Katie Cherry, is 35 years old, is a music composer for films and, for a few months in 2019, had an intense romance with Ben Affleck. Now, two years after this relationship, the woman decided to give an interview in which she recounted details of her intimacy with the “Pearl Harbor” actor. And something else: he revealed how Affleck defined a certain part of the anatomy of his current partner, Jennifer Lopez.

Cherry told part of her story with the Hollywood star in the American magazine In Touch. She said that in June 2019, she had made contact with the Batman interpreter through the singles matchmaking app Raya, which is a kind of Tinder for the rich and famous.

“We FaceTimed for four months before meeting in person. It was not every day, but from time to time, “said the woman, who added that, on the first date, they met on the terrace of a bar in Santa Monica, California. Describing Affleck’s personality, Cherry said, “He’s very sweet and charming and super funny.”

Then, he gave details about what he wanted at that time from a partner: “He was looking for something serious, he didn’t talk about marriage, but he said ‘I love you’ very, very quickly. He also suggested that I go live with him.”

The musical composer added that she moved to the actor’s mansion for a while. “Most of the time we were eating nice things and watching movies. He made jokes all the time, it almost made it impossible for us to concentrate on the movie.”

Read also: Eleazar Gómez’s mother justifies her son’s violence: “If he hit her or didn’t hit her, it would be for something”

The musical composer added that she moved to the actor’s mansion for a while. “Most of the time we were eating nice things and watching movies. He made jokes all the time, it almost made it impossible for us to concentrate on the movie.”

But when talking about JLo, the woman could not help telling an intimacy about the question she asked her boyfriend at the time about a part of the body of the actress and singer. “When he and I were together, I asked Ben, ‘What’s the JLo’s butt?’”.



Instagram JLo.

To justify such an unusual question, Cherry told the aforementioned publication: “I had to ask him. She is an icon. Is incredible”. Then, he said that Affleck answered him with a single, forceful adjective: “Phenomenal.”



JLo and Ben Affleck in love. Photo: AP

At the time Cherry dated the Argo director, he was recently separated from actress Jennifer Garner, while the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. “That was literally the only time he ever talked to me about Jennifer,” Katie said.

The actor’s relapse

Affleck and Cherry had a difficult episode while they were together when the actor, after being sober for a year, had a relapse in his relationship with drinking. It was the night of October 26, 2019. After attending a special Unicef ​​masquerade ball in West Hollywood, the couple headed to the Commerce casino. There, several witnesses saw the artist in a noticeable state of intoxication.

“A lot of people get drunk and gamble here, but Ben was on another level,” a witness told in-touch. “He wasn’t here for long. He was with a hot girl and I didn’t see anyone bothering him. They left together. Probably around 1.30,” added the source, who by the “sexy girl” was undoubtedly referring to Katie Cherry.



The ex, Katie Cherry.

“Well, you know, it happens,” the actor told photographers outside Garner’s home a day after his faux-squad appearance at the casino. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” said the actor, who today seems ‘on track’, and living a renewed romance with JLo, the talented actress and singer with a “phenomenal” attribute.

rad