This is the duration of each of the symptoms – El Financiero

Ómicron quickly became the dominant coronavirus variant in Mexico and the world. Infections have skyrocketed to levels never seen before and information about the mutation and the symptoms it causes is greater every day.

So far, we know that omicron has already infected more than 18 million people across the planet; however, it has been proven to be less lethal than previous variants. We also learned that cloth face masks and the booster doses of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 do not work against the new variant.

In addition, various studies have indicated that omicron may be more dangerous for children than previous variants of coronavirus and that the risk of contracting a serious illness increases in people with a compromised immune system.

Regarding the symptoms, we know that the most common among those infected with the new variants are fatigue, headache, sore throat, occasional cough, runny nose, and fever, all similar to those of the common flu. These symptoms “come in and out” of the body quickly, says Alexander Macias, infectologist and former commissioner against Influenza AH1N1.

But how long exactly do they last?

According to a study published by the medical journal eurosurveillance, this could be the duration of each of the omicron symptoms:

Cough : Between 3 and 5 days.

: Between 3 and 5 days. Nasal congestion : Between 2 and 5 days.

: Between 2 and 5 days. Fatigue : Between 2 and 5 days.

: Between 2 and 5 days. Throat pain : Between 2 and 5 days.

: Between 2 and 5 days. Lack of appetite : Between 2 and 5 days.

: Between 2 and 5 days. taste affectation : Between 2 and 4 days.

: Between 2 and 4 days. sneezing : Between 2 and 4 days.

: Between 2 and 4 days. Headache : Between 2 and 4 days.

: Between 2 and 4 days. Muscle pain: Between 2 and 4 days.

The researchers came to this conclusion after studying 80 people infected in Norway after attending a Christmas party.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) confirmed through complete genome sequencing that those infected contracted omicron. Most of those infected were vaccinated with a complete schedule against COVID-19; however, none reported receiving a booster dose.

All respondents reported having a negative rapid antigen self-test performed at home or PCR 1 or 2 days prior to attending the event, and eight attendees reported having previously had COVID-19.

Assuming the exposure occurred at the party, the incubation period for symptomatic cases ranged from 0 to 8 days, with a median of 3 days.

Among the 81 cases, the most common symptoms were cough (83 percent), followed by runny/stuffy nose (78 percent), fatigue/lethargy (74 percent), sore throat (72 percent), headache (68 percent) and fever (54 percent).

When asked to rate symptom severity on a scale of 1 (no symptoms) to 5 (significant symptoms), 42% (33/79) reported level 3 symptoms, while 11% (9/79 ) reported level 4 symptoms. None of the cases required hospitalization as of December 13, 2021.