This is the avocado mask that the Kardashians use for their hair

The avocado is one of the fruit more features we can consume. It’s about a food with great benefits for Health, although nutrition experts recommend moderating its consumption, because it provides a significant dose of calories to the organism.

It is true that avocados are high in fat. However, they are healthy fats that offer favorable effects for the body.

Thus, the avocado is a fruit that has become especially popular in recent years. Its peculiar flavor means that this food can be consumed in different ways and as an ingredient in numerous culinary preparations.

hair mask

Beyond its traditional use in food, in recent years the use of a natural avocado mask to apply to the hair, or even to the face, has also become popular.

Specifically, the avocado is one of the fruits that celebrity Kourtney Kardashian likes the most, to the point of going so far as to state on more than one occasion that it is her “exotic fruit”. Therefore, this fruit is part of the usual diet of one of the most important ‘influencers’ worldwide.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian has publicly confessed that she regularly uses a avocado face mask with the aim of moisturizing your hair and recovering its shine.

Another actress passionate about avocado is Demi Moore, who uses natural yogurt, almond oil and avocado to make a beneficial mask for her hair.

How to make avocado mask

There are different ways to make an avocado mask to make on the face. The simplest can be done with a avocado and two tablespoons of lemon juice. It is only necessary to mix well until obtaining a homogeneous paste to apply to the hair.

This type of avocado mask is also used to apply to the face. In this case, it is necessary to cleanse the skin before applying it, and then leave it to act for about 15 minutes. Finally, remove the mask with plenty of warm water.

In the case of Kourtney Kardashian, the recipe used is based on the following ingredients: One and a half avocados, two tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of manuka honey and the juice of half a lemon.

Likewise, it is necessary to mix all the ingredients until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Subsequently, it is applied for about 30 minutes on the hair to moisturize and restore shine.

The benefits of avocado for skin and hair are found in its high antioxidant capacity. That is why this fruit also serves as an aesthetic complement to combat the effects of age.

But in addition, moderate consumption of avocado also brings other health benefits, such as helping to reduce cholesterol, they have satiating power, they are rich in folic acid, they are good for the heart and they help the correct absorption of other nutrients by the body. organism. In addition, they also offer favorable effects for intestinal transit.