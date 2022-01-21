This is how Keanu Reeves trained his Kung Fu

Keanu Reeves is our cover man and one of our most intense and confessed loves. Of course, in the latter we are very well accompanied and who does not love Keanu Reeves? The actor revealed to us the only two people he’s ever asked for an autograph, told us which movies we should all watch, and even explained one of his best memes, sad Keanu. But if the actor has been talking so much lately it has been because of his return as Neo to the Matrix saga.

Lana Wachowski have invented a good one to revive the saga, so much so that it deserves the same or more explanation than the end of this Matrix: Resurrections. But the tape made two things clear to us, that there may well be a Matrix 5, and that the important thing was always the love between Neo and Trinity. But let’s not get sensitive yet imagining a wedding between the two with as many children as it takes to repopulate the Earth after defeating the machines. We are going to focus on something else and that is that if the film, loved by some and disappointing for others, is lacking in something, it is in its action scenes. That’s right, despite the advancement of CGI, there are far fewer ideas and proposals in the action of The Matrix than in any fight scene in its original trilogy.

Warner Bros.

But that does not mean that they are not above what we see in the contemporary blockbuster. One of the reasons is Keanu Reeves, who between The Matrix and John Wick He is already an expert in fighting, at least in a fictional way. Although the years, no less than 57, do not pass in vain even for him, Reeves has returned to Kung Fu. That yes, unlike in Matrix here it is not enough to put a data floppy disk in his head to learn martial arts. This is how Keanu Reeves has rehearsed his return to kung fu and martial arts in Matrix Resurrections.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io