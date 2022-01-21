This is how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom manage to eat with their daughter | Big Bang

There are couples that are totally complemented. Either because they know each other wonderfully or because their needs have led them to have to know each other’s gestures. Especially when you have a baby and you have to adapt your circumstances to those of a new little person.

This is what has happened to one of the most popular couples in Hollywood: the one formed by Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom. The actor and the pop star were parents of little Daisy a year and a half ago. Since then, their lives have turned 180 degrees.

You just have to see the last video of the family that has gone viral. The reason? The tender situation they star in. ANDn her we see Katy Perry with the girl in her arms. Since he cannot take the food, it is Orlando himself who brings the hamburger to his mouth so that he can feed himself.

It was the singer herself who shared the fun moment on her social networks. Of course, it didn’t take long for the thing to go viral. And the picture cannot be the most beautiful.

A love that comes from afar

The relationship between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom goes back a long way. The couple has been dating since 2016, becoming one of the most mediatic in the press. In 2020 their first daughter was born together: little Daisy.

This same January 13, Katy Perry wanted to dedicate some precious words to her boyfriend. He did it for his 45th birthday and along with a series of photos together:

“Happy 45th to the kindest, deepest, nicest, sexiest, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor, and for bringing the joy of life into every room you walk into. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and for our dear one”