This is Hola Cash, the new way in Mexico for any online business to receive card payments and even cash

Leonardo Estrada, CEO of Hola Cash, is clear: now the business is to make it easier for others to enter electronic commerce in Mexico. Hola Cash was founded in 2019 and the business was quite similar to any wallet, but in 2021 the app closed and Hola Cash entered a reinvention process whose destiny was not very clear, until now.





Now Hola Cash opens the doors again and the mission is very different: instead of being a wallet, now the company created an API that can be used by any business in Mexico to process payments easily and quickly. Estrada explains in an interview with Xataka México that the procedure is as simple as opening your page, copying a URL, and pasting it on the interested e-commerce page. Immediately the merchant can now process card payments and even in cash.

An issue experienced by Hola Cash

The dilemma was found by Hola Cash when it existed in the format of wallet. Estrada says that small and medium-sized e-commerce sites usually have to decide between two options: either accept credit cards considering that they risk high fraud rates (sometimes more than 40%), or opt for credit card alternatives. payment processing with a card approval rate of 50% or less. Now the promise of ‘Hello Cash’ is an acceptance level of more than 90% and fraud control with less than 0.2%.

Essentially, Hola Cash’s technology redirects transactions through channels where they are most likely to be completed, depending on the payment method. “For example, a transaction from a Mexican bank, Banregio or Bancoppel, has a higher probability of success in a channel like Banorte, and an international transaction, with an American Express card, for example, has a greater probability of success with the Stripe channel.Estrada explains.

If a bank rejects the transaction (for any reason), the machine learning of the Hola Cash API takes care of retrying the transaction through other channels.

Hola Cash site screenshot

That’s just part of the business. Hola Cash will also offer payments with cash payments and CoDi, and even Estrada anticipates that the company has had approaches with Banco de México on the latter.

Hola Cash has among its ranks talent from Uber, Visa, Nubank and BBVA

How much does Hola Cash cost?

Hola Cash will charge members 3.5% of transactions and 2.5 pesos per transaction. In all cases, Hola Cash ensures that the total amount of the transaction will be in the business account 48 hours after the purchase.

Estrada’s prediction is that Hola Cash add 1,000 partners using its technology for online payment processing by the end of 2022. The size is such that, according to the company, by the end of the year one in four Mexicans will have tried Hola Cash to make online transactions.

Hola Cash is a Mexican company and its launch for now is only national. Estrada said in an interview that the plan is for Hola Cash to arrive in Colombia and Chile in the course of 2022.