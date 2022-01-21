They verify the need for strategies in diabetic patients controlling the condition from home

This first study measured mathematical ability in this population to monitor glycemic control levels from home

The need for the patients with diabetes mellitus empower themselves even more with their glycemic control from their homes appears as one of the main conclusions of a study by the Endocrinology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM).

In times where education figures as one of the main strategies to counter effects adverse or uncontrolled conditions chronic from home due to COVID19, the sample of 72 patients in this research showed that the patients with type 2 diabetes, they had less arithmetic skills to exercise greater control of their condition from their homes, according to an interview with one of the study’s authors, Dr. Janet Colón Castellano.

Specifically, the research sought to evaluate arithmetic or math skills that the patients diabetics must know in order to perform the tasks associated with your control glycemic level required to manage the condition.

This type of study is the first in Puerto Rico, according to what emerges. The test administered in the study was the Diabetes Numeracy Test, in a version adapted to Spanish, which measures whether the person knows how to calculate grams of carbohydrates using food labels, how many units of insulin the patient is going to administer depending on their sugar levels, among other parameters.

“With the administered test we wanted to know if they knew how many units of insulin they had, the carbohydrate count at meals, how many strips to measure their sugar they needed per month, among other things they need to know to control their diabetes from home. had conducted a study in the Latino population, or at least in our Puerto Rican population,” explained the doctor.

The majority of the study sample was female, with a median age of 47 years, 44% had type 1 diabetes, while 55% had type 2 diabetes.

“If the patient does not know how to do these calculations at home, then their diabetes care will be compromised. We saw that those patients with type 2 diabetes had a lower percentage of the test, although both those with type 1 diabetes and those with who had type 2 diabetes reflected low deficiencies in these skills such as counting carbohydrates according to food labels, units of insulin needed according to their blood sugar levels, etc. We also found that those patients with greater comorbidities had lower results in the This tells us that when we have a diabetic patient with other comorbidities we have to help them more because probably due to all these conditions they have, it is more difficult for them to improve your control of diabetes from home in a mathematical way,” he added.

“The conclusions of the study were that the results obtained were significantly low compared to other populations that have been studied. Also what it tells us is that when we are managing a diabetic patient, we must take into account the characteristics as markers to personalize this care of his condition, for example, if he is a patient with low education, take it into account to provide the necessary help in a personalized way,” he established.

He concluded by emphasizing the role of the diabetes educator in this patient population at a time when the population waits more at home and there is less physical activity due to COVID-19 infections.

In Puerto Rico there are around 600,000 people diagnosed with the disease, according to specialists in endocrinology.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are about 34.2 million people with diabetes (10.5% of the US population).