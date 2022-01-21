They decipher why the world hated Anne Hathaway a few years ago

Now, experts interviewed by the New Yorker seem to have cracked the unfortunate riddle that the protagonist of The Princess Diaries was targeted.

As reported to said medium, the “almost perfect” figure that Hathaway projects triggers some collective insecurities whose escape can translate into constant attacks and the invitation to others to also attack.

“The faces of the actresses on the red carpet are tense and inscrutable, their bodies in a defensive posture with a muscular arm resting on their waists. They smile without teeth. His glassy eyes gaze into the middle distance, as if keeping a secret. And now look at Anne:

He poses with his long arms straight, he looks directly (even a little pleadingly) at the camera, and his smile, which takes up half his face, is toothy. It is an attitude of open and unrestrained excitement, like that of a 9-year-old girl about to eat a cake.

There is a small window of time during which girls feel that comfortable in the world, because it is taken from them around 12 or 13 years old and their gaze becomes introspective. Girls learn very quickly not to openly seek praise and to modulate their arousal if they want to be accepted. Anne has somehow managed to retain her luminous appearance. And many people want to erase it from their faces, ”reads the aforementioned article.

The dimensions that the haters acquired was such that they created their own way of identifying themselves as ‘hathaters’, and they had no other intention than to expose the actress, whom they described as arrogant, especially in 2015, when the actress won numerous awards and seemed very sure of herself in each acceptance speech, something that was not well received by the public accustomed to seeing the actresses cry or overflow in emotions and broken words.