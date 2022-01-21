These are the 8 ‘smartphones’ that emit the most radiation

Do you sleep with your cell phone under the pillow? Eye! These devices emit some degree of radiation. We explain to you.

The German Federal Office for Radiological Protection (BfS) has an extensive database where it discloses the levels of radiation emitted by electronic devices, including smartphones.

According to data published by the company Statistical, which was in charge of filtering the information from the German dependency, are eight cell phone models in circulation, according to data with a cut-off date of December 2021, and which emit a greater degree of radiation when users put them on their ear. Which are? We present them to you:

The published information is made based on the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) emitted by each device. This rate, explains the German agency, is the amount of radiofrequency energy that is absorbed by the body when in the presence of radio signals.

According to the BfS, a device with a SAR value of up to 0.6 watts per kilogram is considered low radiation, while the upper limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is two watts per kilogram.