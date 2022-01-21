These are some of the Activision Blizzard sagas that Bobby Kotick wants Microsoft to resurrect
Just a few days ago, Microsoft again gave a bombshell in relation to its acquisitions. As most of you know, Xbox has bought Activision Blizzard for about 70,000 million dollars, thus becoming one of the record purchases within the video game industry, and in general. The acquisition will include an impressive portfolio of games, technology, a track record of commercial success and 14 talented studios joining the Xbox Game Studios lineup.
While Activision Blizzard has great sagas that have been missing for quite a few years, but now, thanks to being acquired by Microsoft, all that could change. In statements to VentureBeat, we have learned that these are some Activision Blizzard sagas that Bobby Kotick wants Microsoft to resurrect.
Phil Spencer and I started thinking about things for the future. I wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while, but I don’t want to add teams for manufacturing and supply chain and QA for manufacturing. And the chip shortage is huge. We really didn’t have the ability to do that. I had a great vision of what the next Guitar Hero would be and realized we don’t have the resources to do it.
Skylanders too. One of the big disappointments in my career is that other people have come in and come out with crappy alternatives. And they dumped all these crappy alternatives on the market, and basically destroyed the market for what was a really great future opportunity. If you look at Skylanders, with its hardware, manufacturing and supply chain, there are the same kinds of things that we can’t do but Microsoft can.
And in these conversations (with Phil Spencer) I also shared my frustration with not having enough social capability in Candy Crush. I’m really looking forward to having a Candy Crush experience where players can play against each other. There’s nothing but opportunities for the kind of things we can’t do on our own, and the resources they have for us to make a difference.