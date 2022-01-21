“There will be no mercy”: Does the anti-corruption fight in China reach Alibaba?

An affiliated company of this digital commerce giant and operator of the Alipay system may be behind an episode of bribery, according to the media.

Share prices of online commerce giant Alibaba Group have fallen almost 6% this Friday, a trend that the Indian channel NDTV attributes to a market response to reports about the involvement in a possible corruption scandal of an affiliated company. of Alibaba, Ant Group. This company, owner of the Alipay digital payment platform and also founded by Jack Ma, is under suspicion in a bribery case.

The outlet linked the Ant Group case to the latest episode in a series on corrupt officials broadcast by broadcaster CCTV, which on Wednesday accused several companies, without identifying them, of having bribed the brother of a former official in the city of Hangzhou in exchange for a favorable decision.

Business records released by the Tianyancha business database showed that Ant Group had invested in two metro payment companies controlled exactly by the brother of an official through a subsidiary of Ant, Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co.

On Thursday night, the official Xinhua news agency reported that the fight against corruption in China is not limited to a particular case. The ruling Communist Party’s disciplinary control commission’s statement threatened punishment for any corruption related to “the runaway expansion of capital” in various industries and that “the link between power and capital” will be severed.

That body also asserts that “there will be no mercy for those who lead or participate in political factions, cliques or interest groups within the party”. The investigations that affected the Chinese technology industry last year or the search for corrupt people, which has already brought down several influential politicians and tycoons.

The announcement came amid preparations for the party’s key conference, the decisions of which could secure President Xi Jinping a third term.