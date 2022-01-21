‘The Williams method’, Will Smith desperately seeks an Oscar

Related news

Coinciding in time are two films commanded by two performers who seem possessed by the same obsession: that of win an Oscar that resists them. They are not bad actors, but precisely when they are devoured by their desire to be recognized is when they offer roles whose seams are so visible that they end up producing the opposite effect – although it does not seem that this will happen this awards season. One will arrive in a couple of weeks, it’s about Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye’s eyes -premiere February 4-, and the other is Williams method, starring by Will Smith and one of the most important premieres to hit theaters this January 21.

Both, in addition, are the producers of the two vehicles for their display. They are the minds behind a project made by and for them, and it shows in each frame, which revolves around their character. Are movies that are self-absorbed with their stars so they can prove their worth. It goes without saying that the two have been better in numerous roles, but it may be these with which they add, at least, a new candidacy for the Academy Awards and perhaps a statuette that has already saved its place in its showcase .

Will Smith has built a biopic to suit him. If it already worked for him with Cassius Clay, now he has produced a film that tells the more unknown story of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus tennis players and the one responsible for taking them to the top and making them the first black tennis players to reach stardom and number one. A conventional, routine film that tells the surreal and even obsessive process of a father to take them out of the poor neighborhood where they were born and make them stars. It is a film full of good intentions, with a point of racial denunciation of the world of sports and with good performances. Smith leaves his skin, although the game is won by his co-star Aunjanue Ellis like your partner.





The main problems of Williams method are two. First, an excessive duration. There is no need to drag this story of overcoming to two and a half hours. The film stalls and picks up steam again as it reaches a final tournament in which ‘the final monster’ is a Arancha Sanchez Vicario unable to understand that a black girl defeats her and that she even resorts to tricks to be able to win against an unknown tennis player of humble origins.

Its other problem is that its hagiographical intentions make it something close to the pamphlet. There is no trace of the ex-wife of Richard Williams and the five children he abandoned, nor are the methods that many describe as unorthodox discussed, not even that he abandoned his new wife and mother of tennis players for a couple only one year older than Venus. Details for the director Reinaldo Marcus Green and the writer Zach Baylin, but acts that distance him from that King Richard that proclaims the original title of the film (king richard).

There is also in Williams method a extolling the American dream very typical of Will Smith, obsessed with the subject and one of the constants of his choices as an actor. He who strives succeeds and leaves the poor streets. That is the message of the film, perpetuates an old and false idea of ​​meritocracy. For its protagonist, and from the point of view that the film adopts, if you fight you will overcome all adversity, and that does not happen. There is also a morally dubious view of success, based on victory, money and reaching number 1 in the world.

The film prefers to focus on all this than on showing us how they had to fight three times for being black, how they managed to sneak into a sport where those who practice it and those who watch it are usually rich white men. He doesn’t stop to think what had happened so that two such talented young women were condemned to live poorly in their neighborhood if they didn’t have a crazy father. Better to show a Richard Williams as enlightened, with a “complicated but attractive” personality and who was clear about what was best for his daughters. A massage of the American dream that will be at the Oscars above countless titles that deserve much more recognition than a conventional and conservative film with a message that believes that inspiration fits in a phrase from Mr. Wonderful.

