The socialite spoke in a recent interview with Access Hollywood about her friend’s romance with the comedian | Famous

The 40-year-old international star, Paris Hilton weighed in on her old friend’s courtship with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, admitting that a good sense of humor can help find the spark in the relationship.

In an interview with ‘Access Hollywood’, the heiress to the Hilton fortune confessed that her friend looks “happy”.

“I am so glad to see her happy. She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they are so cute together.”

He went on to praise “fun guys” like “Saturday Night Live” host Davidson, 28, calling them “incredible” for their ability to “make you laugh and put you in a good mood.” It’s just good vibes, so it’s really cute.”

The best friends have been together in unforgettable moments

Kim Kardashian was present when Hilton married her boyfriend, Carter Reum, in November, at an extremely lavish reception.

The blonde and brunette have been friends for years: Fans will remember that the star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ worked as a wardrobe organizer for Hilton before consolidating her own fame, they went to all the places in company and since that time there was already a complicity between them.

Paris married Carter Reum in November.e, and the following month she took to social media to talk excitedly about being married to her best friend.

She wrote on her Twitter account:

“Happy #25thMonthiversary, my love! Traveling the world with you on our honeymoon has been a dream come true. I am so grateful to be married to my best friend. I can’t wait for this next chapter and all the new memories it brings.” await us both. #HiltonReumForever.”

The socialite had previously admitted that she had “never been happier” in her life, as she loved spending time on lockdown with Carter amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the time, he shared:

“I love it. I’m in the best place of my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m finally home with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing. My life was so hectic, traveling 250 days a year, for two decades.”

“Obviously it’s a really scary time all over the world and my heart goes out to everyone. But I try to look on the bright side and for me it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived so much of a full life, now I know I am happy being at home”.

Paris also confessed that she was looking forward to having children after getting married. The reality star shared:

“I’m excited for the next phase of my life: growing up and getting married and having a child, children, and living a real life. Because I never got to do that before.”

While Hilton is a fan of Kim Kardashian’s partner Kanye West, she’s not taking it very well the news and recently threatened to “punch Pete Davidson’s ass” in a new song, ‘My life was never eazy’.

The romance between the ‘Skims’ founder and the ‘King of Staten Island’ star went public in November 2021, shortly after Kardashian’s appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ where the pair kissed.

They recently returned from a trip to the Bahamas after spending New Year’s Eve on Caribbean shores.