The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks working with the United States government | Famous

‘The Simpsons’ have been broadcast non-stop for more than 30 years with 33 seasons so far and during that time they have surprised the world with accurate predictions of real life.

The presidency of Donald Trump, the rise of technology corporations, matches or sports results are some of the situations that are attributed to the animated series for having brought them forward.

‘The Simpsons’ have already released episodes with predictions for 2022, such as web food, flying cars or what will happen in the Qatar World Cup; however, there is a prediction by actor Tom Hanks that has already come true.

The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks working with the government

Tom Hanks had a special participation in the 2007 movie ‘The Simpsons’, where he himself gave voice to the animated character.

The events of the film recount the destruction of Springfield after Homer accidentally contaminated the lake, so the government intends to isolate the city from the yellow characters and exploit it so that it does not spread toxicity.

Homer and his family find out about the government’s plans with a television commercial hosted by Tom Hanks in which he invites citizens to visit the “New Grand Canyon” where Springfield used to be.

Hi, I’m Tom Hank. The United States government has lost credibility, so it borrowed mine, “says the actor in his line in the movie ‘The Simpsons’.

The movie was released in 2007, so it was a satire of celebrities collaborating with the government at the time, as Tom Hanks was not involved in politics at the time.

Tom Hanks fulfilled the prediction of ‘The Simpsons’ in real life

Now, the actor collaborated with the government of Joe Biden to celebrate the first anniversary of his presidency with an infomercial.

Hanks narrates the one-minute video in which he recounts what happened in 2021 with the pandemic, vaccination, the recovery of the economy and other points that the infomercial points out as positive about the Biden administration.

“America is the home of bravery. That’s why we keep getting up no matter how many times we get knocked down,” Tom Hanks says in the video.

The 65-year-old actor was one of the first celebrities to publicly reveal a contagion and recovery from covid. In addition, Hanks participated in the inaugural events of the Biden presidency last year, so he continued his support for the president with the 2022 video.