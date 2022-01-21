The romantic gift that Pampita received and that refers to a classic movie

Pampita, in the garden of her house (@pampitaoficial)

Carolina pampita ardohean He has almost seven million followers on Instagram, with whom he shares daily photos and videos of his private life, his work routine, and also carries out commercial actions. And between posting and posting, he allows us to see corners of his different homes: from Monday to Friday he lives in a three-story apartment in an exclusive tower in Palermo, on Figueroa Alcorta Avenue; and on weekends he settles in his house in Nordelta. She always with her husband, Roberto Garcia Moritantheir children Bautista, Beltran and Benicio -of his previous relationship with Benjamín Vicuña-, those of the businessman, Delphine and Santino -from his marriage to Milagros Brito- and little Anafive months old, fruit of his current partner.

For these days when their children are on vacation and do not go to school, the family is installed in the private neighborhood of the North zone. There, a few weeks ago they celebrated Ana’s baptism, and also the birthdays of Pampita and Roberto, who were born one day apart. They held intimate celebrations with their closest family and friends, since there was a larger one that took place in a restaurant on the Costanera, which was attended by Vicuña, among other guests.

And in the run-up to that mega event, the model shared in her Instagram Stories how she prepared with her team in charge of her image: stylist and makeup artist. The entire production was in the garden of her house, from where she was also able to see a detail that did not go unnoticed: it has a replica of the characteristic wooden bench that appears in the film. A place called Notting Hill (1999), starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

Pampita showed the garden of her house and surprised with a special detail

The bank belongs to a famous scene in which the actors (who play Anna Scott Y William Thacker) are sitting there, in a square, and an inscription reads: “To June who loved this park, to Joseph who sat next to her”. Below that phrase, it says: “June Wetherby 1917-1992″, and below that is a three-leaf clover.

Pampita and García Moritán have one exactly the same. Of course, it is not the same one that was used for a movie that was filmed more than 20 years ago, but they had a replica made. For example, there are those who say that it was the businessman himself who was in charge of making the special request and giving it to his wife, as a surprise for her 44th birthday. It is that the model and host is a fan of said film and of the fictional couple formed by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, and that is why her husband would have had the romantic gesture.

From now on, Carolina Ardohain and Roberto García Moritán will be able to feel you for a while and emulate Anna Scott Y William Thacker: sit down to read and enjoy on the same wooden bench. They just won’t be in a park London (England), but it will be in the impressive garden of his house in Nordelta.

Screenshot from the movie A Place Called Notting Hill

