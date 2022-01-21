The reason Adam Sandler wasn’t in Hotel Transylvania 4

On January 14, 2022, the fourth installment of Transylvania hotel to streaming platforms, a film that has been well received by animation lovers.

The plot amazes moviegoers, as some

characters

They transform into beings never imagined to give way to great adventures.

However, the film was conspicuous by the absence of Adam Sandler, who at the time, interpreted the voice of Dracula.

Although the fort Adam Sandler is comedy, he decided to play the animated villain since 2012 to make his fans smile.

Despite everything, the fourth film of Transylvania hotel has unleashed millions of unknowns and doubts among Sandler fans.

It may interest you:

This is the release date for the fourth installment of Hotel Transylvania.



Why Adam Sandler refused to participate in Hotel Transylvania 4?

In an interview for the media ScreenRant, the director Derek Drymon solved the doubts about the absence of the comedian in the film.

The fact that Dracula becomes human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently…

brian hull He was the actor who replaced Sandler, a decision that divided the opinion of the fans of the tape.

“Dracula could be a little bit different than he was in the other movies and it would be natural. So, it was the perfect movie for one person to walk in and fill those shoes,” Derek continued.

Jennifer Kluska, co-director of Transylvania hotelalso confessed to ScreenRant, that the twist of the film was perfect to incorporate Brian Hull.

We start with Dracula’s design and how to make that character feel as different as possible. It didn’t liven up the same and it won’t look the same. It felt like hugging Brian, and more specifically, hugging would be the difference from human Dracula. I felt it was a great opportunity

Adam Sandler He has not expressed his reasons for putting an end to his participation in the blockbuster saga of Transylvania hotel.

You may also like:

This is the mistake in the intro of I am Betty, the ugly one that no one noticed for years.

