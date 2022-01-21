The real reasons why LG smartphones disappeared – FayerWayer

On July 31, 2021, LG left the smartphone market, a decision that was a disappointment for fans and followers of the brand’s products, which stood out for being resistant.

The South Korean company was surrounded by rumors that it was trying to sell its line of smartphones or simply get rid of it.

However, experts in the field, quoted on the Slash Gear website, were not surprised by LG’s announcement, which despite being known for its innovative and high-quality designs, always lagged behind its main competitors, Apple and Samsung.

According to figures from The Korea Herald, LG lost $4.5 billion in the five years before it exited the smartphone business, an amount of money that put the smartphone division between a rock and a hard place.

But beyond competition and financial losses, there are other reasons why LG phones disappeared.

[ Empate entre Nintendo Switch y PS5 en diciembre: generaron los mismos ingresos por ventas en EEUU ]

Between the high-end and the attractive low-end of other companies

LG was always in the middle of the market and never found a turning point to define what it wanted. It was never able to compete with the high range offered by Apple and Samsung, but it was also unable to go to the other extreme, the low price and quality of Xiaomi, Huawei or others.

Despite being a brand on par with Samsung in the various industries they competed in, LG often had to sell their phones at a lower price to compete.

This had the effect of diluting its premium brand image and damaging its ability to compete with the top two manufacturers in the industry. At the same time, the company’s phones were still priced too high to compete with the low-end end of the market. Neither one nor the other.

LG Nexus 5X (Unsplash)

Little-thought-out innovation

One of the things that set LG apart was its willingness to experiment and innovate with new designs. His problem was vision.

The LG G5 had a modular design that allowed the user to swap out various components, such as the camera grip and an improved audio module. Unfortunately, while interchangeable components sound good on paper, their practical application was limited.

The same goes for the LG Wing, a phone with a rotating second screen. When opened, it essentially formed a “T”, with the second screen perpendicular to the standard vertical. However, like the G5, the feature had limited practical application, especially given its high price.

LG Wing

The software and its interface were lousy

While Apple, Samsung, and Google continually work to improve the software and interface experience for their users, LG never seemed to understand or care about the importance of the operating system in the context of the user’s daily experience.

It’s one thing for a cheap phone to have annoying software, but when that smartphone is trying to compete with Apple and Samsung on both design and price, there’s simply no room for an inferior UI experience.

Unfortunately, LG never learned that lesson, and in large part, that was one of the big reasons its phones are no longer in stores.