The quarterfinals were defined

Athletic Club Bilbao-Real Madrid Y Real Sociedad-Betis are two of the clashes of the eliminatory of Quarter finals of the Copa del Rey, according to the draw held this Friday at La Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas (Madrid).

The Athletic will receive in San Mamés the Real Madrid, in a cup confrontation that had not occurred since 2006, when both met in the round of 16 with victory for the white club.

Another duel between historical figures is the one that will face the Real society with the Real Betis, two of the clubs that are having the best league season, both located in European positions, and that will repeat the tie that faced them last season in the Eighth and that opted for the Sevillian side.

The Valencia, winner of eight Cup titles, the last one in 2019, will receive the Cadiz, in a duel that will be repeated for the third time in the history of the competition after the two previous precedents in the 1966/1967 and 2011/2012 seasons, both of which ended with victories for the Valencian team.

The last tie of the Quarterfinals is the one that will face in the Vallecas Stadium the Lightning with the Majorca. The Quarterfinal tie, a single match, is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2 and 3.

