The player that Santiago Solari will recover before America vs Atlas

America He has had a difficult start to the semester. Between positive players for Covid-19, reinforcements that have not arrived and injuries, Santiago Solari He has not been able to have a completely accurate panorama regarding the players that he will have available when putting together his eleven, as now against Atlas.

Despite this, the good news for Indiecito is that prior to his commitment this weekend, he will recover a player that he did not have in his last game against Puebla for physical reasons, specifically a heel ailment that did not allow him to step, so he could not even train normally.

This is Miguel Layun. Monumental Eagles was able to confirm that the player is recovered and his evolution has been such that he hopes to be able to be considered for the next match, which will take place next Saturday at the Colossus of Santa Ursula against the Red and Black.

It is worth mentioning that the return of Layoun could mean the solution to a problem for Santiago Solari: the right winger for this game. It should be remembered that until now this position has been a headache for the board of directors due to the series of negotiations that have taken place in the market, this added to the fact that Roger Martinez it is suspended, so the Indiecito will not be able to use it this time.

In such a way, Miguel Layun is ready to appear for the first time in the Closure 2022 and thereby try to collaborate for the benefit of the club as he did the previous semester, where he became the player on the squad with the most assists.