The most outstanding movies and series of the season (and where to watch them)

By Maria Fernanda Verdugo

In the midst of the film and television awards season, and ahead of the upcoming 2022 Oscars ceremony- at Sonar FM we want you to be able to make your own predictions Y your own reviews about the most outstanding films and series of recent times.

Which have been the most awarded? Are there already favorites for the Oscars? Next, we present our selection of productions that you cannot miss and, for that, we also tell you where can you see them

FILMS

The Power of the Dog

Where to watch it: Netflix

The Netflix tape was one of the most nominated at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards and ended up sweeping the ceremony. The drama and suspense film starring Benedict Cumberbatch won three statuettes: Best Drama Film, Best Direction for Jane Campion and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smith-McPhee.

This insightful essay on tormented masculinity continues to make steady progress on its way to the Oscars. This is because, according to critics, the film would arrive as one of the favorites to win awards such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst) or Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is one of those that leads the nominations, in addition, to the SAG Awards 2022.

spencer

Where to see it?: Movie theaters

Although Pablo Larraín’s version of Princess Diana Spencer’s fateful trip to Sandringham for Christmas 1991 has divided critics, the power and plausibility of Kristen Stewart’s performance as Lady Di is undeniable. Jonny Greenwood’s harrowing soundtrack and Jacqueline Durran’s costumes are other highlights of the film.

According to critics’ predictions, “Spencer” would reach the 2022 Oscar ceremony as one of the candidates to win the award for Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

The Lost Daughter

Where to watch it: Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal made her long-awaited debut as a feature film director with this adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s fascinating novel of the same name. It is a profound meditation on the joys and agonies of motherhood.

Looking ahead to the Oscars, the film appears as a favorite to win the award for Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) or Best Adapted Screenplay. We’ll see when the Academy reveals its official nominees. Meanwhile, Colman has already been nominated by the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild for Best Leading Actress.

King Richard (King Richard: A Winning Family)

Where to watch it: HBO Max

As critics had anticipated, Will Smith triumphed at the recent edition of the Golden Globes, taking the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in this film. Both Smith and the cast of the film were included in the nominee list for the 2022 SAG Awards.

The film based on a true story rises as another of the favorites to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Soundtrack and, possibly, several nominations for its cast.

Being the Ricardos

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

The highlight of “Being the Ricardos” -the biopic of the iconic Lucile Ball- is, without a doubt, the work of Nicole Kidman. The actress surprised after triumphing in the category of Best Actress in a Drama at the recent Golden Globes and is one of the possible candidates that critics have eyed for the next installment of the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the SAG Awards included Kidman as a nominee for Best Leading Actress and Javier Bardem for Best Leading Actor.

dunes

Where to watch it: HBO Max

It was one of the films that we most expected for 2021 and it is another one that has stolen the gaze of critics and the public. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve triumphed in a Golden Globes category, that of Best Soundtrack, and also appears as a nominee for the 2022 SAG Awards for Best Action Double Cast.

On its way to the Oscars, critics say Villeneuve’s film could stand out with a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Director.

Charm

Where to watch it: Disney+

Once again, Disney triumphed in the category of Best Animated Film at the recent Golden Globes 2022. “Encanto” swept its soundtrack, an element that would also make it an Oscar candidate in the categories of Best Soundtrack and Best Original Song. . So much has been the buzz about the music included in the film that its original song became Disney’s most successful theme in 26 years.

SERIES

Succession

Where to watch it: HBO Max

With its third season, “Sucession” remains one of the undisputed must-sees of streaming. The series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series at the recent awards ceremony and will arrive at the SAG Awards as one of the critics’ favorites, with no less than five nominations that demonstrate the talent of the actors and actresses who give life to fiction.

Mare of Easttown

Where to watch it: HBO Max

As anticipated from the reactions of the public and critics, Kate Winslet has stood out during the recent season as one of the best actresses on television. The interpreter ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her work in the HBO production and could win the same award at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Squid Game

Where to watch it: Netflix

Although at this point it is hard to believe that there are Netflix users who have not been tempted to watch one of the most successful series on the platform, we do not want to stop highlighting it. “The Squid Game” became the most watched series on the streaming service and has been making history with its cast: O Yeong-su, 77, won the award for best supporting actor on television at the Golden Globes 2022, becoming the first Korean to receive a Golden Globe.

ted lasso

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

One of our favorite series that is still positioned as one of the most outstanding with the premiere of its second season. At the recent Golden Globes, Jason Sudeikis was once again recognized for his leading role and could continue to win awards for his cast at the next SAG Awards, a ceremony to which he will arrive with five nominations.

The Underground Railroad

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

“Cora is a young slave from a cotton plantation in Georgia. Abandoned by her mother, she lives subjected to the cruelty of her masters. When César, a young man from Virginia, tells him about the underground railway, they both decide to start a risky flight north to achieve freedom”, says the synopsis of one of the most outstanding television dramas of recent times.

At the Golden Globes 2022, “The Underground Railroad” won the award for Best Miniseries of 2021.