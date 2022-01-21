‘The Morning Show’ will have season 3 on Apple TV Plus

After a few months of uncertainty due to the lack of official news, finally from Apple TV + they confirmed that The Morning Show, their popular original series and one of the strongest cards on the service, will have a third season. However, production will undergo an important leadership change, as Charlotte Stoudt will become the new showrunner. The previous seasons were in charge of Kerry Ehrin.

“I’m excited to join forces with Apple TV Plus and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is to die for, really. Kerry, Mimi, Michael [los productores] and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films have created a compelling world that is equally delightful and provocative,” Stoudt said in a statement. Variety.

The Morning Show, as previously mentioned, is a key pillar in the original catalog of Apple TV Plus. In fact, it was one of the premieres that accompanied the launch of the platform at the end of 2019. The series has managed to position itself as one of the best dramas of today, even obtaining multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations; the vast majority for the extraordinary performances of its protagonists, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show, an Apple TV Plus hit

Matt Cherniss, director of programming for Apple TV Plus, spoke about the importance of the series for the service: “It’s been exciting to see how The Morning Show has gained intensity in its two seasons, exploring current stories that have resonated with the public from all over the world and at the same time it has been incredibly addictive and entertaining”; and added:

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to see the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our impressive cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

With these words, it is clear that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return to their respective roles. However, at the moment they have not revealed the release date. In the best of cases, and with the due “permission” of the pandemic, season 3 of The Morning Show It would arrive at the end of this year.