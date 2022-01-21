The purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by Xbox is already the history of video games. The acquisition, which will close for almost $70 billion it becomes the largest operation in the industry and that has a reason. The North American company has licenses of the stature, importance and popularity of Call of Duty or World of Warcraft. However, the corporation also has other studios capable of very different things and that is precisely what we want to talk to you about today. Join us and discover the lesser-known Activision Blizzard studios that have bought Xbox and what they could contribute to the Xbox Game Studios family.

As you well know, and leaving aside the giant of the industry Blizzard (Diablo, World of Warcraft, Starfcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm) already King (supercorporation focused on mobile games like Candy Crush Saga), Activision has a multitude of studies dedicated to its flagship: Call of Duty. Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are responsible for bringing the main installments of the franchise to life, while Raven Software is responsible for maintaining Warzone, High Moon Studios for supporting developments in need, and Demonware for providing the tools for networking and matchamaking that needs a license like this. Today we focus on the lesser known ones that could be important assets on Xbox: Beenox, Raven Software, High Moon Studios, Toys for Bob and one last unknown.

The lesser-known Activision Blizzard studios that Xbox has bought and what they could bring

Beenox

For much of its history, the Canadian company Beenox has been a studio focused on the port of video games. After developing the Bee Movie game, Activision made it official that Beenox was the company responsible for the PC version of Spider-Man: Friend of Foe. Since then, the North American studio has acted under the Activision label in Spider-Man, Skylanders, Call of Duty games and the recent Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

As has happened with almost all Activision subsidiaries, Beenox has recently become a support studio for the Call of Duty saga, but with its more than proven experience in the adventure, platform and action genres, Beenox could be a valuable ally when building family games, something that Phil Spencer himself recognized was missing from the Xbox first party catalog.

Raven Software

As we mentioned before, Raven Software is the studio currently in charge of providing support, maintenance and correcting bugs in Warzone, the Call of Duty free-to-play battle royale. However, the Wisconsin study has the potential for much more than that. Founded in 1990, it was involved in the development of all kinds of games before its acquisition by Activision. We are talking about works as varied as Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Wolfenstein (2009) or Singularity.

After that, he started doing support work for different installments of the Call of Duty franchise, but Raven knows very well what it’s like to work in video games in a main role. While some of its titles weren’t as successful as expected, it seems clear that Raven Software has the capacity for more than just serving as a maintenance studio for Warzone. We will see what role they play with their landing at Xbox Game Studios.

High Moon Studios

High Moon Studios was born as a subsidiary of the Japanese Sammy and has a past linked to SEGA. However, following its closure, the company later re-emerged as High Moon Studios and was acquired by Activision. The North American company developed games like Darkwatch, Transformers or Deadpool, so it also has considerable experience in the field of action. After his arrival at Activision, he participated in secondary and support roles in various Call of Duty, as well as in Destiny 1 and 2.

Today High Moon is dedicated to lending a hand in all those Activision projects that need it, especially Call of Duty, where the American company had decided to focus all its efforts in recent times. However, once again, High Moon Studios has experience in the action genre, so Xbox could entrust them with a game framed in this genre and with a cut inferior to that of the mammoth Call of Duty franchise, but without a doubt with a lot of potential. .

Toys for Bob

The Californian studio Toys for Bob is one of the great joys that Xbox users get after buying Activision Blizzard. As we mentioned before, Phil Spencer pointed out months ago that Xbox needed family games and that is exactly what Toys for Bob offers. The company has worked on games like Pandemonium!, 102 Dalmatians, Madagascar or Skylanders. However, the studio is well known for being responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the most recent Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Indeed, Toys for Bob is the one to thank for the highly anticipated and successful returns of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. With these two licenses now being exclusive to Xbox, many have pinned their hopes on Toys for Bob to continue bringing new installments of these two iconic mascots. However, after the release of It’s About Time (which was very well received by the press and the public), Activision also sent them to help with Call of Duty projects. Hopefully Xbox fixes that bug and treat us to more Crash and more Spyro.

Vicarious Visions?

With more than three decades behind him, Vicarious Visions is one of the great exponents of the platform, family and adventure genre within Activision Blizzard. Sadly, the company decided a few months ago to disband what was left of the studio, leave it nameless, and relocate its workers to Blizzard for support. The name of Vicarious Visions has not sounded after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox precisely for this reason and exactly for this reason before we talked about an unknown.

The New York company does not exist as such at the moment, but Xbox may decide to make a decision in that regard. Vicarious Visions worked on some Crash Bandicoot after Naughty Dog stopped developing Crash Bandicoot games, and has also been involved in developing games for Star Wars, Tony Hawk’s, Disney, Shrek, Spider-Man, Doom, X-Men, Skylanders or Marvel. They were also involved in the development of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remakes and Destiny 2. It’s hard to fathom losing experience and talent like this, so we hope Xbox brings this legendary studio back.