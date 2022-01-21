The Japanese press is full of praise for Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

Only one week left until Pokemon Legends: Arceus be released worldwide, and for this reason, several Japanese media are already giving their impressions of the game. We leave you with the most relevant collected by Nintendo Life and translated by VGC:

Famitsu:

It can be said that this game is completely different from previous titles. The first thing that struck me when I started playing the game was the exhilarating feeling of freely moving around the title’s vast field… It’s great to be able to fly freely through the sky, but it’s especially fun to look for Pokémon that look small compared to you.

4Gamer:

The Pokémon that appear in the game seem to change depending on what time the title is found. For example, at night we saw Drifloon and other Pokémon. One thing that struck me was that Drifloon was very belligerent and would attack as soon as he set his sights on us. Although we were not immersed in a Pokémon battle, they charged against the protagonist without mercy. It seems that things were like this before Pokémon and humans got along.

