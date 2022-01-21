The haircut that Meg Ryan wore in the movie ‘You have an email’ with T…

The times are marked by certain trends, which makes a look at the past have certain characteristic flavors. There is a longing to relive golden times, those that evoke a memory or that simply seem to attract the senses of those who wish they had been present. Romantic comedies, despite being an almost extinct genre, are still present in some form today. That’s why the haircut that Meg Ryan wore in the movie ‘You’ve Got Email’ with Tom Hanks has made a comeback. Do you want to be aware of this trend?

‘You have an email’ is an adaptation of another film called ‘The shop around the corner’, which was released in 1940. Meg Ryan plays Kathleen Kelly, who owns a children’s bookstore. Tom Hanks plays Joe Fox, the owner of a famous bookstore chain. Therefore, both are the competition. Through things of fate they meet through an Internet chat (using pseudonyms) and indulge in a virtual romance. Then they realize who they are and will have to face the reality and consequences of their approach. It is necessary to comment that this film has aged like wine.

As with the film, the styling of the 90s continues to permeate today. Now, Meg’s cut was perhaps not a big news in 1998, when she appeared on screen.. However, today it is. In fact, fashion and trend experts predict the reign of this hairstyle for 2022. We are talking about the bixie haircut, a genius that promises to destroy everything in its path. Do you dare to know its technical aspects and a little more?

How is the bixie cut that inspired Meg Ryan for the new generation?

The bixie is the union of the bob and pixie cut, which emerges as a layered hair style and gives an image of “carefree”. It is not the same as the bob cut, because it is not made up of elongated strands of hair, but they do coincide in that the proportion of the hairstyle reaches the chin. It looks a bit more like a pixie cut, as the strands are somewhat uneven and part across the entire length of the head. Of course, this hairstyle has precise characteristics. In other words, it provides volume to the hair thanks to the technique at the top, while at the ends the amount of hair decreases and becomes more even.

Another fundamental aspect is that the ends have a soft and natural wave, even when the hair is straight.. Because the key is in the volume balance between the crown and the sides. Without losing the style that the layers give them and that constitute the figure of the decade in question. In addition, the bangs should not be very long. It should be long enough to hold in your fingers and create a small wave at the top.

Rachel Green’s cut is history for this 2022, there is a new style of the 90s that takes center stage. The welcome is for the hair proposed by Meg Ryan, a genderless look that will drive the most daring crazy.