The great Broadway musical arrives at the Tivoli in Burjassot

For lovers of cinema and, especially, of the great Hollywood blockbusters, a perfect weekend awaits them in Burjassot. And it is that the Tivoli cinema faces the final stretch of January with two of the recently released cinematic bombshells. On the one hand, the superhero who dresses as a spider, has not had enough with a first Christmas visit and, in the middle of the cold January, sneaks back into Burjassot, stealthily climbing up the facade of the Tivoli to press the play of yesAsk-Man: No Way Home. And on the other hand, those who are nostalgic for the great Broadway musicals will have two and a half hours to sing, dance and feel with the long-awaited remake of West Side Story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be screened at the Tivoli cinema on Friday 21 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday 23 January at 4:30 p.m. (It should be remembered that during the next few weeks, there will be no film sessions on Saturdays because the Tívoli Cultural Center is hosting the celebration of the Fallas presentations). Under the direction of Tom Watts, Tom Holland gets into the skin of Peter Parker for the third time in this new installment starring one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is accompanied in the cast by other greats such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya or Marisa Tomei, among many others. After Mysterio revealed Spider-Man’s identity to everyone in Far from home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), desperate to return to normality and regain his former life, asks Doctor Strange for help to make amends for such action. Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme agrees to help the young Spider-Man, however something goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat yet.

Sharing the weekend with Spider-Man, the musical of musicals also arrives at the Tivoli cinema, now with the ambitious version for the big screen directed by the great Steven Spielberg. It is, of course, about West Side Story, which will have its screenings at the local cinema on Friday 21 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 23, at 7:30 p.m.. The film, a remake of the 1961 film, features teenagers Tony and Maria who, despite belonging to rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, fall hopelessly in love in up-and-coming New York in the 1950s. The modern take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is set in New York’s West Side, the slum that gives the story its name, where two street gangs battle for supremacy in the area. The two opposing groups will see that they have more things in common than they thought, including an exciting love story.

Through http://cultura.burjassot.org/ You can check the showing times of all the films, as well as buy tickets electronically, at a single price of 4 euros. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office from one hour before the start of the session. The current health protocol requires, in addition to presenting the COVID certificate, the use of the mask throughout the film, except when food or drink is being consumed.