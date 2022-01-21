The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the successor to the Note

The Galaxy S21 supported S21, but had no slot to store it. Photo : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

We are still waiting for all the details of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event which will take place next month. However, there is good news for all those who missed the Galaxy Note. Samsung has veiled announced its return, although everything indicates that it could be a very different device than what we expect.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we will present to you the most remarkable mobile (the original text uses the word “Noteworthy”) of the Series S that we have ever created”, explains Dr. TM Roh, president of the mobile division of the company, in an official statement. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing the best Galaxy experiences to the ultimate device.”

Samsung launched the original Note to great fanfare in 2011. Back then the 5.3-inch screen was one of the largest you could see on mobile. As flagships grew in size, successive generations of the Note became the flagship devices for which Samsung reserved its best specs (and the occasional exploding battery).

Now Samsung has handed over the high-end baton to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which Roh also indirectly mentions at the end of his statement (“Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience”).

Until now it had been rumored that Samsung was going to replace the Ultra version of the Galaxy S with a new Note-type device complete with S Pen and storage slot. Right now you can buy an S21 and an S Pen separately and use it without problems, but to store it you have to buy a very thick case.

But the S Pen isn’t the only thing that made the Note so popular. It also featured Samsung’s best cameras, a powerful processor, and plenty of room to store documents. The Note was positioned as a phone for very demanding users, so hopefully the S22 Ultra will claim its place instead. In this way, the company maintains its offer while consolidating its supply chain.

Samsung has offered some clues as to what we can expect from the Ultra. There is a mention of night photography that suggests they can upgrade their sensor size. There is also mention of a larger battery or better autonomy, and another to the intelligent environment that probably has to do with the new Samsung Hub.

From the leaks we know that the Ultra will have an interesting camera system with a main 108MP Wide Angle, a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle and two independent zoom lenses, one 10x and the other 3X. Other unconfirmed specifications speak of a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Whatever the new mobile, Samsung opens the deadline booked on january 21 .