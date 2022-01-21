The free dollar, without brake: it reached 213 pesos and broke a new historical record

In the last year the free dollar lost against inflation

The free dollar reversed the initial low and ended traded this Wednesday with a rise of two pesos, to $213 for sale, to reach a new all-time high.

The “blue” currency records a gain of 5 pesos or 2.4% so far in January. In a year-on-year comparison, the free dollar climbed 35.7% from $157 on January 19 last year, far behind inflation of 51% accumulated in twelve months.

In the wholesale market, the green ticket closed at $104.24, with an increase of seven cents, which leads to the exchange rate gap to 104.3 percent.

Argentine bonds and stocks, meanwhile, rebound after the negative streak due to the lack of progress with the IMF. Public titles had fallen on all wheels since 2022 began.

“Beyond the greater calm in the balances of interventions in recent weeks, and the acceleration of the crawling-peg, the operators follow concerned about the dynamics of net liquid reserves. The adverse external climate, together with the internal uncertainty regarding the IMF, continue to incline operators towards the search for coverage and so they are currently inclined to preserve capital, waiting for a clearer picture regarding these challenges. ”, analyzed the economist Gustavo Ber.

The amount operated in the cash segment (spot) of the interbank trading session reached 248.8 million dollars. Gustavo Quintana, agent of PR Corredores de Cambio pointed out that “the BCRA intervened in the market again with sales for about USD 60 million, to meet the demand for foreign exchange,

The Central Bank maintains in January a level of net purchases in the wholesale market of about USD 94 million, in a period of the year where revenues from the settlement of wheat exports grow.

In the last year, the increase in the inflation rate exceeded by about 20 percentage points the increase in the price of the dollar in all its variants. In this sense, the general level of Wholesale Domestic Price Index (IPIM) INDEC (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) registered an increase of 2.3% in December 2021 compared to the previous month and 51.3% on a year-on-year basis.

This variation is explained as a consequence of the 2.3% rise in “National Products” and the 1.2% in “Imported Products”. On the other hand, the general level of the Wholesale Basic Domestic Price Index (IPIB) showed an increase of 2.5% in the same period and 50.5% annually. In this case, the variation is explained by the rise of 2.6% in “National Products” and 1.3% in “Imported Products”.

This week officially ended the harvest of the 2021/22 wheat campaign with a total production of 21.8 million tons, thus achieving a new record that would imply a contribution to the economy of USD 5,500 million this year, that is, 43% above the value of 2020 and the maximum historical record.

“This occurs amid concerns about the drought that affects corn and soybeans and that would cause Argentina to lose more than USD 4.5 billion in revenue,” he said. Research for Traders.

