The film Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi reveals a new visual — Kudasai

On the official site for the film adaptation of the novel by Mokune-hachi Y Kukka, Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi (The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye), a new promotional image of the project was published. The press release confirmed that the premiere is scheduled for the Summer-2022 season (July-September) in theaters in Japan.

«Ever since my debut as a writer, I’ve always wanted to make a movie. Seeing it come true is still a fresh surprise for me. I am very grateful to all the staff. “Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi” is a boy and girl story set in the ideal summer that I dreamed of one day. I wrote the story to be a nostalgic and fragile novel. I’m already excited about the possibility of turning it into an animated film, so we can get into the ideal summer», he commented Mokune-hachi, author of the original work.

Hachi published the original novel in July 2019, with illustrations by Kukka. The novel got the ninth position in the “Category Bunkobon” of the listing Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2020 from the publisher Takarajimasha, published in 2019. The work also inspired a manga adaptation by Koudo, which was published in the magazine Sunday GX from the publisher Shogakukan between July 2020 and November 2021.

Production team

Tomohisa Taguchi (Akudama Drive, Kino’s Journey – The Beautiful World, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna) is in charge of directing the project in the studios CLAP.

Synopsis for Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi

Kaoru Tono heard a rumour: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, go through the tunnel and you’ll find your heart’s desire on the other side…in exchange for years of your own life. The night Kaoru finds herself in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, she finds herself thinking about Karen, the sister she lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru’s surprise, he has been followed by new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel, but what does he want from Kaoru in return? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel has finished him?

Fountain: Comic Natalie

© 八目迷 (原著), くっか (原著), 小うどん (イラスト) / SHOGAKUKAN 小学館