The exquisite taste of Angelina Jolie to decorate her residence in Los Angeles

After separating from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie moved to an amazing Mansion in Los Angeles California and she took care of herself decor. On this occasion, we tell you what the residence is like and we share the main keys to the taste of this American actress. Do not miss the details

Angelina Jolie and her luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, California

He is not the first world movie star to live in this mansion, which is because it once belonged to Cecil B. DeMille, one of the most prestigious directors of all time.

After separating from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie decided to move with her 6 children, although it did not go very far, since his new house is a few minutes from where he lived with his ex-partner.

It is said that the protagonist of Maleficent and Eternals paid for it a figure close to $25 million. In addition to being huge (it has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms), the mansion has luxuries such as a extensive park, a private gym, a huge swimming pool and a library full of books.

It is also known that the actress herself took charge of the decoration of the house and on one occasion opened its doors to show where she lives and, especially, the good taste she has in terms of aesthetics.

Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie (/angelinajolie)

Angelina Jolie: the keys to decorating your home

At first glance and from the outside, it can be seen that, for Angelina Jolie, the park is a more than important space in the framework of the home.

For the rest, it must be said that the property is characterized by having a neo-italian style and that has a large number of vintage elements, which combine and complement their age.

Another key at a decorative level is found in the arrangement of the environments, which are spacious and bright and have the prominence of large windows.

At the same time, the presence of beautiful and luxurious carpets is appreciated in several of the environments. In one of these, for example, there is an elegant set of tables and chairs whose pattern matches the design seen on the floor.

As for the furniture In general, Jolie seems to have a tendency to choose classic and wood-based designs.

To finish, it should be mentioned that Jon Voight’s daughter is fashionable when it comes to the use of the taupé color range.

Considering all the above, what do you think about the decoration of the Mansion from Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles?