The drop in Netflix subscribers pushes its value down

The increase in subscribers is the great challenge of streaming signals after the pandemic. Netflixwarned about the fall of the same for the next three months and the market did not receive it in the best way and it falls a twenty%, according Christopher Grimes at Financial Times.

The broadcast company projected that it would add only 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter, well below analysts’ expectations of 4 million.

It also beat expectations for net new subscribers in the last quarter of 2021, adding 8.3 million vs. expectations ranging between 8.4 and 8.7 million. That brought the total number of paying customers to 222 million.

Netflix noted that the “competition. . . it has only intensified in the last 24 months as entertainment companies around the world develop their own streaming offering.”

The company acknowledged that competition “may be affecting our growth marginally,” but added that it continues to grow in every country where its competitors have launched.

“Netflix has enormous room to grow if we can continue to improve our service,” they added.

Netflix shares sank 19.6% in after-hours trading.

The slowdown in subscriber growth comes despite one of the strongest catalogs of original content since its launch, with the craze of Squid Game what goes on and the release of the film Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

But competition from rival streaming services, including Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount+, is beginning to affect, analysts say.

The “streaming wars” are driving all the major services to spend more on content, including Netflix. The company said its large slate of movies and TV shows in the fourth quarter compressed operating margins to 8%, down 6 percentage points from a year earlier, even though Netflix didn’t spend as much on content as it had forecast.

Netflix forecast that its operating margin would remain under pressure in 2022, declining to 19-20% for the full year from the 21% it achieved in 2021.

Netflix stock falls to $508.25 and Ei indicators are mostly bearish.