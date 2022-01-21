The director of “Don’t look up” will produce a film about the assault on the Capitol in the United States

Adam McKay will be in charge of producing Billy Ray’s film about the assault on the Capitol that occurred in January 2021. (EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo)

More than a year has passed since storming the capitol in the US, considered a coup against democracy incited by former President Donald Trump. On January 6, 2021, a group of sympathizers and supporters of the Republican leader stormed the headquarters of Congress in protest against an alleged electoral fraud that had resulted in Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential elections. The real events of this event will be narrated in a film produced by Adam McKaywho directed don’t look up (don’t look up)the most recent hit on the Netflix platform.

This is the project entitled J6 (in reference to the date), which will be directed by Billy Ray . Her debut in the cinema penetrated very deeply into the genre of journalistic stories with The price of the truth, starring Hayden Christensen and based on the scandal involving false articles by journalist Stephen Glass for The New Republic magazine. Afterwards, she worked at The spy and the remake of the Argentine film The Secret in Their Eyes. For television, she directed the miniseries Comey’s Law (2020), on Netflix, about a confrontation between Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“Don’t Look Up” is the most recent film by filmmaker Adam McKay, which satirises the problem of climate change and the lack of attention to the warnings of scientists. (Netflix)

A film based on research and journalistic vein

In order to accurately review the events of the takeover of the US Parliament, Ray traveled to Washington DC within days of the event and interviewed key witnesses who were willing to provide him with information and details that were very recent at the time. In this way, he managed to communicate with Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, two Capitol Police officers, as well as some congressmen who were caught up in the violent attack. Fanone has been a consultant to the project in the development of pre-production.

“The goal was to take an in-depth look at a momentous day,” the filmmaker said in remarks published by dead line. “ These are protesters who became rioters and policemen who became defenders of democracy. Can someone else tell the story of the chaos in the White House that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches.”

In 2015, McKay won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Big Short.” (REUTERS/David McNew)

The original plan to tell the story was a five-episode limited series for the Showtime signal, but he changed his mind and converted his 300-page script to a 120-page one to create something totally new.

Billy Ray will be joined by McKay amid the growing popularity of his new movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio , both actors give life to two scientists who try to alert the world about a meteorite that will destroy the planet and, in a reflection of society in the form of satire, neither politicians nor the media want to listen to their warnings. After reading the script J6 He was completely satisfied and, although he was unable to collaborate on the creative direction of the film, he agreed to a credit as a producer.

“Billy has written a script that is not only harrowing and terrifying, but is sure to become the definitive cinematic document on that harrowing day,” opined the Oscar-winning screenwriter for the big bet about the true events behind the storming the capitol on its arrival on the big screen.

KEEP READING:

don’t look up becomes the second most watched movie on Netflix

An editing error in don’t look up it was intentional so as not to forget about the pandemic

The ending explained don’t look up in the words of director Adam McKay