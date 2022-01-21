The cameos that we will see in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

As Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021) has been released after months of conversations about it, meeting the expectations of the public that does not miss an adventure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since the series Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021) has also concluded on Disney Plus, it’s time to deal with another of the most interesting installments for the superhero saga: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Sam Raimi, 2022), a film that is supposed to deal with the consequences of Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021).

That it arouses such interest does not seem an arbitrary consideration for several reasons. The first, that the original film, Doctor Strange (Scott Derrickson, 2016), is one of the most unique in the franchise. Second, that the sequel marks director Sam Raimi’s return to Marvel adaptations after his trilogy of spider-man (2002-2007).

And the third, that exploring the possibilities of the Multiverse is a very juicy prospect, not only for fans of the saga, but also for those of us who enjoy everything. the potential of storytelling.

A Leaked List Of ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Cameos

Just like the scenes after the accreditations, the cameos they have become a grateful custom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many remember those of Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill in Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017); or, lately, those of Abomination (Tim Roth), Wong (Benedict ditto), the former black widow Helen (Jade Xu), the vlogger Klev (Zach Cherry), the hilarious Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). And it seems that there will be in the new feature of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Because MCUverse, a Twitter account dedicated to disseminating information about Marvel projects, has leaked an alleged list of characters and actors that will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apart from the planned interventions of the protagonist (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the aforementioned Wong, Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) or Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and the novelty of América Chávez (Xochitl Gómez), the rest powerfully draw our attention.

‘Daredevil’, the ‘Fantastic Four’ diptych and the ‘X-Men’ saga

For starters, there are doubles from other universes, such as Peter Hooten and Clyde Kusatsuen as Doctor Strange and Wong, whom they played in Philip DeGuere Jr.’s film of the same name (1978); but also Anne-Marie Martin’s Clea Lake. Consists of the Matt Murdock of Ben Affleck for Daredevil (Mark Steven Johnson, 2003), henry cavill like the superhero or villain Hyperion or Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards, Jessica Alba’s Sue and Johnny Storm and Chris Evans from the two films about The Fantastic Four (Tim Story, 2004, 2007).

Also on the list is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, a role he has played seven times between X Men (Bryan Singer, 2000) and Logan (James Mangold, 2017); “his daughter”, X-23, with the face of Rowan Blanchard while, in the second film, it was that of Dafne Keen; and other mutants such as Jean Gray by Sophie Turner, Magneto by Ian McKellen, Professor Charles Xavier by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy, Mystique by Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Frost by January Jones, Beast by Nicholas Hoult or Storm by Halle Berry.

Without forgetting Alyson Court’s Jubilee, Lenore Zann’s Rogue and Chris Potter and Tony Daniels’ Gambit, characters who gave them their voice in the animated series. X Men (Margaret Loesch, Mark Edward Edens, Sidney Iwanter and Eric Lewald, 1992-1997). A strange idea for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

‘WandaVision’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’

Marvel Studios

Next, we have Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Peter Maximoff for Avengers: Age of Ultron (Joss Whedon, 2015), and a few friends from WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021): Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner, who we do not know if he will double as the Quicksilver of the saga X Men in turn, the Vision of Paul Bettany, the Agatha Harkness of Kathryn Hahn, the Monica Rambeau of Teyohan Parris, the Randall Park of Jimmy Woo, the Darcy Lewis of Kat Dennings and the Billy and Tommy Maximoff of Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne.

And to the Peter Parkers of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brings together those from the feature films by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb (2012-2014) with that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and another from the Multiverse with the factions of Leonardo Dicaprio. Or Sabrina Carpenter as another Gwen Stacey and Dove Cameron playing Spider-Gwen, who gave her voice in the six episodes of the animated series. Marvel Rising: Initiation (Alfred Jimeno). and what of Tom Cruise as a multiversal Tony Stark is already tremendous.

However, for Edward Norton to return to his Bruce Banner from The incredible Hulk (Louis Leterrier, 2008) and that Lou Ferrigno does the same for the series of the same name (Kenneth Johnson, 1977-1982) in which he starred is not meaningless.

But let us be placed in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley, the main character in the trilogy of Night in the museum (Shawn Levy, 2006-2014), and Debby Ryan’s Jessie Prescott, who leads the series jessie (Pamela Eells, Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen, 2011-2015), it is almost incomprehensible. And where is Michael Stuhlberg’s Doctor Nicodemus West? Is this list a Marvel troll?