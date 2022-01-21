The Bettor’s Guide to NFL Divisional Round Games

Find out what trends to watch for during postseason weekend games

The Divisional Round of the NFL starts on Saturday with a doubleheader that will distribute the first tickets for the Conference Finals, while on Sunday the crossings for the prelude to Super Bowl LVI will take place.

These are the data that we must take into account if we want to bet on the Divisional Round matches:

The Green Bay Packers are looking to break their recent trend of playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Getty Images

one. The local favorites finished 5-1 against the line (ATS) and direct score in the Wild Card Round after going 3-15 ATS the previous four seasons.

two. The four lines are by six points or less in the Divisional Round. The last time the four lines of the Divisional Round were 6 points or less occurred in 1971.

3. The two favorites of the American Conference face each other in the duel between the Kansas City Chiefs Y buffalo bills. Patrick Mahomes has never been a home favorite by less than 2.5 points, and he is 14-4-1 ATS in his career when he is an underdog by at least 3.5 points.

Four. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are local favorites by a few points over Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady is 58-30-3 ATS in his career when the line falls between +3 and -3. Los Angeles is 2-0 outright as an underdog this season, including a win over Los Angeles. Bucs as underdog by 1 point in Week 3.

5. The Green Bay Packers are the great favorites of the week receiving the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is 14-4 ATS and 13-5 outright in his career as an underdog. The 13-5 record is the best for any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, with a minimum of 3 games. Green Bay he is 12-5 ATS this season.

6. The No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, who come from their week off, receive the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Vrabel is 8-0 outright and ATS with at least nine days between games. Joe Burrow is 9-2 ATS as an underdog of at least three points.

This is the first time a No. 1 seed has been an underdog by at least five points in their matchup. Divisional Round since 2017, when the Philadelphia Eagles were a 2.5-point underdog.

Mike Vrabel is 8-0 outright and ATS with at least nine days between games.

Joe Burrow is 9-2 ATS as an underdog by at least three points (5-5-1 straight).

Tennessee is 6-3 ATS at home this season with underscoring finishing 7-2.

Cincinnati he has covered all four matchups since 2011.

Cincinnati he is 0-10 in direct scoring as an underdog in the playoffs (3-7 ATS). Since the Super Bowl era began in 1966, Cincinnati is one of three franchises without an outright playoff victory as a betting underdog along with the Detroit Lions (0-9) and Houston Texans (0-5).

Cincinnati he has won and covered four straight, including two wins as an underdog in that stretch.





Jimmy Garoppolo is 14-4 ATS and 13-5 outright as an underdog in his career. The 13-5 straight record is the best of any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, with a minimum of three starts.

San Francisco he is 26-18 ATS as an underdog under Kyle Shanahan, including 17-10 ATS as a road underdog.

Aaron Rodgers is 4-7-1 ATS in his career against San Francisco , including 0-2-1 ATS in the playoffs (0-3 straight). Rodgers has covered each of the last two matchups, both dating back to 2020.

Green Bay he is 12-5 ATS this season, second-best in the league (Dallas: 13-5 ATS). Green Bay he is 7-1 ATS at home, and 6-1 ATS as a hometown favorite.

Overs are 14-6 in playoff games under Aaron Rodgers, including 6-0 since 2016 and 4-0 with Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay is 2-0 ATS at home in the Divisional Round under the orders of Matt LaFleur.





The Angels is 2-0 outright as an underdog this season, including a win over Tampa Bay as a home underdog by one point this season.

Tampa Bay is 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 ATS in playoff games since signing Tom Brady (covered last four).

Tom Brady is 58-30-3 ATS in his career when the line is between +3 and -3. Sean McVay is 21-15-1 ATS in that span, including 17-8 ATS since 2019.

Sean McVay is 8-4-1 ATS in games on short rest, including 8-2-1 ATS since 2018.

Since 2010, The Angels is 8-1 ATS against Tampa Bay (2-1 ATS under McVay). The last five meetings ended in highs.

Teams that beat Tom Brady in the regular season are 6-5 outright and ATS against Brady when they meet in the playoffs (0-2 outright and ATS since Brady joined Tampa Bay ).

Tom Brady is 25-20-1 ATS in his postseason career, including 18-17-1 ATS as the favorite.





Kansas City (+175) and buffalo (+225) are the two big favorites in the AFC.

Hometown favorites by 1 to 2.5 points are 17-27-1 ATS in the postseason in the Super Bowl era, including 5-16-1 ATS since 2005 and 3-11-1 ATS since 2010.

Patrick Mahomes has only been a hometown favorite by less than 3 points once in his career (-2.5 vs. Dallas in Week 11 this season; he won 19-9). That’s the only time this season that Kansas City he has been an underdog by at least one field goal. Mahomes is 14-4-1 ATS in his career when underdog by at least 3.5 points, and is 8-4 ATS as a 1-to-3 point favorite.

Kansas City has covered five straight home games.

buffalo is 4-0-1 ATS in his last five games.

The last six games of Kansas City They have ended up high.

Josh Allen is 19-11-1 ATS in his career on the road (10-6-1 ATS as a road underdog).

The away games of buffalo they are 12-4-1 in the highs the past two seasons.

buffalo he is 6-2 ATS and 5-3 outright in his last eight games as an underdog since Week 9 of last season. All eight games ended in highs.

Josh Allen is 14-8-1 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3. Patrick Mahomes is 10-4-1 ATS in that span.

Kansas City is 6-1 ATS in their last seven against teams with winning records (overs are 6-1).



