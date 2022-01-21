The best series of Disney +

I find it impossible to be objective with the Disney + catalog. I’m not just a Marvel and Star Wars nerd, passionate about The Mandalorian and a critic of The Boba Fett book, which I’m still waiting for it to solve its main problem (I have high hopes), but also a significant part of the universe of comedies that have fascinated me for decades has been concentrated on a single point: The Simpson, my name is earl, futurama, You are the worst, What we do in the shadows, scrubs, modern-family, The Golden Girls, new-girl, life in pieces, Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother… And if that weren’t enough, he has The X Files, Sons of Anarchy, American Horror Story, Homeland, Americans, The Killing and, yes, that guilty pleasure that makes up each and every one of the nine seasons of 24. Of course it is easy to recommend WandaVision (we have a guide so you can easily watch the series without having seen any Marvel movie before) or Loki or the magnificent Hawk Eye and that it is even worth insisting over and over again that the general public see whatif, which premieres its second season for 2022, even if it is animation; or give them a chance Falcon and Winter Soldier; and even that they tie the blanket to the head with Clone WarsIt’s if they just got bitten by the little bug, that there are newcomers to everything, although sometimes it constitutes a revalidation of Star Wars knowledge.

There is also no merit in extolling the benefits of any product from the George Lucas Universe: you have Bad Batch, where you can find out that Boba Fett has a sister (the series, by the way, repeats with its season 2 in 2022). Speaking of 2022… also this is a fabulous year for the digital platform that is going to hook nothing less than the return of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to our lives in the body and soul of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it is also going to give us new Marvel jewels such as Moon Knight, which takes the marvelite series towards a dark tone (and Marvel has no problem); she hulk, who is going to become your favorite Marvel character if Marc Spector or Kate Bishop don’t steal space from him in your little heart; or Ms Marvel, in short, all of them characters for which the public is not prepared, but that a select majority of comic fans await, literally, salivating like the Coyote waiting for the Roadrunner.

The grace of the Disney + series catalog is to strongly recommend that, in addition to all of the above, you see Only murders in the building (which, luckily, is going to have a season 2), and I’m not getting carried away because Steve Martin is the best comedian of the 20th century (I’m not referring to the movies, which are a bit meh, but to his work as a comedian in the 70s) or give yourself the pleasure of seeing with your little ones The Mysterious Benedict Society (which, of course, has also been renewed for a season 2). Also, you have to see Premise, Reservation Dogs Solar Opposites and Dopesick, among other series. And by the time you’ve seen them all, Willow, the series, will be released, and the new landings of Marvel and Star Wars will arrive: Ahsoka Tano, Andor, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, werewolf by night or Threw out, the spinoff of Hawk Eye. In addition, since Disney is now the owner of Fox, it is a matter of time before it arrives It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, and then the television Valhalla arrives. Come on, let’s take a look at everything worth seeing on the Disney + streaming platform.