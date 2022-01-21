The best series of Disney +
I find it impossible to be objective with the Disney + catalog. I’m not just a Marvel and Star Wars nerd, passionate about The Mandalorian and a critic of The Boba Fett book, which I’m still waiting for it to solve its main problem (I have high hopes), but also a significant part of the universe of comedies that have fascinated me for decades has been concentrated on a single point: The Simpson, my name is earl, futurama, You are the worst, What we do in the shadows, scrubs, modern-family, The Golden Girls, new-girl, life in pieces, Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother… And if that weren’t enough, he has The X Files, Sons of Anarchy, American Horror Story, Homeland, Americans, The Killing and, yes, that guilty pleasure that makes up each and every one of the nine seasons of 24. Of course it is easy to recommend WandaVision (we have a guide so you can easily watch the series without having seen any Marvel movie before) or Loki or the magnificent Hawk Eye and that it is even worth insisting over and over again that the general public see whatif, which premieres its second season for 2022, even if it is animation; or give them a chance Falcon and Winter Soldier; and even that they tie the blanket to the head with Clone WarsIt’s if they just got bitten by the little bug, that there are newcomers to everything, although sometimes it constitutes a revalidation of Star Wars knowledge.
There is also no merit in extolling the benefits of any product from the George Lucas Universe: you have Bad Batch, where you can find out that Boba Fett has a sister (the series, by the way, repeats with its season 2 in 2022). Speaking of 2022… also this is a fabulous year for the digital platform that is going to hook nothing less than the return of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to our lives in the body and soul of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it is also going to give us new Marvel jewels such as Moon Knight, which takes the marvelite series towards a dark tone (and Marvel has no problem); she hulk, who is going to become your favorite Marvel character if Marc Spector or Kate Bishop don’t steal space from him in your little heart; or Ms Marvel, in short, all of them characters for which the public is not prepared, but that a select majority of comic fans await, literally, salivating like the Coyote waiting for the Roadrunner.
The grace of the Disney + series catalog is to strongly recommend that, in addition to all of the above, you see Only murders in the building (which, luckily, is going to have a season 2), and I’m not getting carried away because Steve Martin is the best comedian of the 20th century (I’m not referring to the movies, which are a bit meh, but to his work as a comedian in the 70s) or give yourself the pleasure of seeing with your little ones The Mysterious Benedict Society (which, of course, has also been renewed for a season 2). Also, you have to see Premise, Reservation Dogs Solar Opposites and Dopesick, among other series. And by the time you’ve seen them all, Willow, the series, will be released, and the new landings of Marvel and Star Wars will arrive: Ahsoka Tano, Andor, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, werewolf by night or Threw out, the spinoff of Hawk Eye. In addition, since Disney is now the owner of Fox, it is a matter of time before it arrives It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, and then the television Valhalla arrives. Come on, let’s take a look at everything worth seeing on the Disney + streaming platform.
one
Only murders in the building (1 season)
I was convinced that everyone had seen this series until I realized… that not everyone had seen this series. Only murders in the building It deserves your attention and it will not disappoint you. The mix of thriller and comedy, but above all the desire to take risks (I don’t want to give you any spoilers) not only pleases but also leaves you wanting more. Good characters, good performances (Selena Gomez is the great revelation of the series). And on top of that you have Amy West, come on!
Why is it worth watching Only Murders in the Building?
two
What We Do In The Shadows (2 Seasons)
There are only two of the three seasons of What we do in the shadows, but if you thought that you could only enjoy this series on HBO, you were completely wrong. Season 2 is the best that humor can be. If in the first season it is clear that despite the roadmap set by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi the series is looking for its identity, in the second they know perfectly well who they are and go straight to the jugular.
3
You are the worst (5 seasons)
No less than five glorious seasons for the solace of those who are up to the traditional rom-com bowling alleys. Jimmy is burdensome like few protagonists of a series, but hatred, as Yoda said, inevitably leads to affection. Much bitter will say that it is a version of Californication for millennials, but don’t listen to them: they have no idea. Gretchen and Jimmy are as lost as any naive Gen X soul.
4
Life in pieces (4 seasons)
Yes, the goat always shoots for the mountain: the fourth series is also a measured one. But a comedy mistreated by the chain that originally broadcast it (let’s run a (s)tupid veil). Life in pieces is a jewel to consume in short sips. Long live dysfunctional families! What if Modern Family didn’t respect their characters? What would life be in pieces?
5
The Americans (6 seasons)
I can’t believe there are people who haven’t seen The Americans. It’s better than Homeland (also on Disney+), but it tiptoes past conversations. Can not be. Crossroads of the best spy fiction with scenes of a failing marriage.
6
Dopesick (limited series)
Come on, let’s get serious. The genre “how bad are pharmaceuticals” never fails. It is impossible for a bad story to come out of such a forceful truth. In this case he tells us how a pharmaceutical company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in the history of the United States. How it starts and ends is fast consuming. Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson are ten, but Kaitlyn Dever is from another world.
7
High Fidelity (1 season)
Don’t let its cancellation stop you from seeing the forest. It is a good remake of the homonymous film and an interesting reinterpretation of the original novel by Nick Hornby. As my dear colleague Jorge would say, from Nick Hornby “all good”. As it will not have a continuation, it is perfect to consume and not give the matter more thought. And if you are passionate about music, even better.
8
My name is Earl (4 seasons)
I don’t know about you, but since the damn March of 2020 arrived, I haven’t stopped thinking about karma and remembering his entire Universe. my name is earl is a fresh proposal with a classic television format. It is like The Mandalorian, but without Baby Yoda, and without a helmet.
9
Marvel What If…? (1 season)
10
Falcon and Winter Soldier (limited series)
Falcon and Winter Soldier is the only product of the new phase of Marvel, that phase in which it risks up to the bars and offers new paths, which is similar to what it has been doing until now. And we don’t mean that in a bad way. It’s funny, because Falcon and Winter Soldier should have been the first series that we were going to consume on television, but the pandemic came and changed the plans. There are no great narrative aspirations, no surprises, no ambition, just a well-told story in a new format of six 45-minute episodes.
eleven
The Simpsons (33 seasons)
12
WandaVision (limited series)
13
Family Guy (20 seasons)
14
Sons of Anarchy (7 seasons)
You take a western, you take the Godfather, some cannoli and, boom, Sons of Anarchy. If Michael already said it: “Every time I try to go out, they suck me inside.” Well that. It doesn’t have a single bad season, although I also tell you that it could have ended in the sixth and everyone is so friendly.
fifteen
American Horror Story (10 seasons)
We like horror, according to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The best thing about this series is that each season is self-contained, although actors and sometimes characters repeat. So you can watch the seasons in disorder or skip those that don’t make you tick. That you want to start with season 10 because you are classic and rather soft, like the one who writes this, fabulous. Then you continue with season 1 and whatever falls.
17
The Boba Fett Book (Limited Series)
As long as it takes to get into the plot, as much as we miss the pace of The Mandalorian, The Boba Fett Book is worth your time. Is it a matter of faith. You have to beat the first four episodes. In return you receive a National Geographic documentary about the Star Wars universe: you walk through its world like a museum, without any real action and you leave happy, but in the end you don’t buy anything in the store. And then episode 5 comes along and you change your mind.
18
New Girl (7 seasons)
Look, I was going to betray How I Met Your Mother and its 9 seasons, but I think it has enough fandom and has received enough love over the last few years, something I miss with New Girl, another comfort sitcom ( like comfort food, the term we invented in the Esquire editorial office, but you can use it at will). This quartet from Alexandria has nothing to envy the characters from CCAVM (which is very official in acronym) or Friends or Big Bang Theory.
19
The Beatles Get Back (miniseries)
If you’re not a big fan of music, but you like good stories, rather than watching all three episodes, I would recommend that unless you’re a savage fan of The Beatles (which then you’ve seen it for a long time), you go directly to the second and skip the first and third. If you like music, half of the first, the second and the third will convey the pleasure of these musicians composing and will show you what we all suspected: there is a lot of myth and they were good people.
twenty
Hawkeye (1 season)
