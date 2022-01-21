‘The Batman’ is the longest-running Dark Knight movie in history (and the third in the superhero genre) – Movie News

On March 4, the new version of the DC vigilante starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves hits theaters.

The March 4 hits the billboards batman, the new version of Dark Knight performed by Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. And, when you go to the cinema to see it, prepare to spend a long time sitting in the chair. THR has confirmed that The film lasts two hours and 55 minutes. -with eight minutes of credit titles. For now, it is unknown if the film will have post-credit scenes.

This converts to batman on the longest dark knight movie ever. Until this new version of the DC vigilante, the film about Bruce Wayne that bore this title was The dark knight. the legend is reborn by Christopher Nolan. This film, the closing of the trilogy starring Christian Bale, has a duration of two hours and 44 minutes.

If we compare this data with other titles in the superhero genre, batman is the second-longest film from that group to be released theatrically Y the third if we add streaming platforms. Currently, the longest superhero film is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which premiered in 2021 on hbo max and hard four hours and two minutes. In second position is Avengers: Endgame, with three hours and one minute.

The news of the duration of batman It has become known after confirming that the film has received the age rating of not recommended for children under 13 years (PG-13). The studios must submit the final cut of the film to the rating board.

‘The Batman’ will be the scariest superhero movie

In recent years, films that exceed two and a half hours in length -something more or less common in action titles- have been remarkable. no time to die, the last installment of agent 007 played by Daniel Craig, became the longest in the saga with two hours and 43 minutes. West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s ‘remake’ of the famous musical, and Eternals, the film of Marvel Studios directed by Chloé Zhao, last two hours and 36 minutes.

batman follows a young Bruce Wayne who has only been fighting crime in Gotham for a couple of years. In the film, the DC vigilante has to face Edward Nashton/Enigma (Paul Dano) and Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell). John Turturro as carmine falcon, Zoë Kravitz as cat woman/selina kyleAndy Serkis as alfred pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon They complete the main cast.