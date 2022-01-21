“The Batman”: all about the Robert Pattinson tape that opens in March | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

Since mid-2020, Matt Reeves will reveal the first images of “batman”, the misgivings towards this new cinematographic installment of the ‘Bat Man‘ and above all to the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new ‘Gotham vigilante’, they have taken a 180 degree turn. Today, less than two months after its world premiere in theaters, the new film from Warner Bros and DC, which restarts the franchise, is one of the most anticipated of the year.

With two trailers under his belt and the final poster released on January 19, everything seems to be ready for this premiere, which has March 4, 2022 as its chosen date.

The Batman poster.

But what do we know about this new reboot of the so-called ‘Knight of the Night’? A review, then, of what is known about its history, characters and everything about its long-awaited premiere.

a new protagonist

Robert Pattinson plays Batman in this film, thus taking over from Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, George Clooney or Val Kilmer, actors who in the last 30 years have played the dark superhero.

Initially, “batman” was going to have Ben Affleck as director and protagonist, after he played the superhero in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Suicide Squad” (both 2016), and “Justice League” (2017). However, Affleck quit the project in early 2019.

In an interview to GQ In 2020, Pattinson explained why he agreed to play Batman in this new film: “I think sometimes the downsides, which I’ve definitely thought about, the downsides seem to be upsides. I like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well done versions of the character that seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. I was watching the making of batman and robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it was already done, that a lot of the ground that you should cover with the character is already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97?

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck as Batman through time.

“And then there’s Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s. And then I thought, it’s fun when you’ve covered more and more ground. Like, where’s the gap? You’ve seen this kind of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle becomes quite satisfying as you think… do I have something inside of me that would work if it could? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There are so few things in life that people passionately care about even before they happen. You can almost feel that kick of anticipation, so it gives you a little bit of energy. It’s different than when you’re doing a role and there’s a chance no one will see it. Correct? Somehow it’s, I don’t know…” said the actor.

Characters

The cast of “batman” also includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play cat woman and who will be, in this way, the successor in this role of Michelle Pfeiffer (“Batman Returns”, 1992), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, 2004) and Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises”).

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, actors Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell playing The Penguin, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright, among others, will also appear in “The Batman”.

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in a scene from “The Batman.”

The history

Little by little, the story ofbatman”. The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, this vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of the revenge on his fellow citizens.”

“When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / The Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to come closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham. City”.

Robert Pattinson in a scene from The Batman.

On the story of “The Batman,” Reeves told Empire, “We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents being murdered and then trying to find a way to deal with it by perfecting himself as Batman… but I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and doesn’t know exactly how to be Batman yet. It’s a sophomore story. And he wanted you to connect with him. Not just as Bruce, but also as Batman.”

Matt Reeves directing Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” Photo: Moviemaker

Inspired by Kurt Cobain

Ahead of the premiere of “batman”, Matt Reeves revealed details of the script and what inspired him to write this new installment. “When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana,” Reeves told Empire in his edition of January of 2021. “I started connecting with Gus Van Sant’s Last Days and the idea of ​​this fictional version of Kurt Cobain who lives in a run-down mansion.”, explained the director.

On the choice of Pattinson for the role of Batman, Reeves noted in the same publication: “I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in The Batman.

Drink and breathe every day to Batman

In a recent interview with the magazine MovieMaker, it highlights Reeves’ work and maintains that he bases his work on The Batman on “movies released in his childhood in the seventies like Klute , Chinatown Y All the President’s Men .

On the director’s way of working, Kravitz comments in this same edition: “Matt is the most specific person and director I’ve ever worked with…and I really think that’s one of his greatest strengths. I think he punishes himself for it sometimes, because he can probably go almost crazy at times. But its specificity is really beautiful, especially in a movie like this where it can be so easy to focus on the big action sequences or the explosions. And he will pay attention to the way you put a cup down.”

Colin Farrell, who plays Oz, also known as The Penguin, noted for his part: “Every day, night and day, eat, drink, sleep Batman and all the characters of this mythology. He’s no doubt hunched over a monitor as we speak, still putting the finishing touches on it.”.

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves on the set of The Batman. Photos by Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

-"The Batman" will hit theaters on March 4. In streaming, it will be available on HBO Max 35 days after its premiere in theaters, that is, approximately at the beginning of April 2020.

