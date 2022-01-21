‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ and more…

Expectations were through the roof after the fantastic figures that the new ‘Scream’ had garnered in American theaters, coming to unseat a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that had been anchored at number one at the box office for a month. Unfortunately, the Yankee success of Ghostface has not been repeated in Spain, where the latest Marvel movie returned to occupy the throne in a box office that fell by 22%.

Tom Holland’s Wall-Crawler Adventure garnered 0.84 million euros, falling for the first time below one million since its premiere five weeks ago. After her, ‘Scream’ debuted with some acceptable —without fanfare— 0.61 million of euros, remaining very close to ‘Sing 2!’, which continues to scratch the podium with 0.46 million in its fourth week on the bill.

The Top 5 with the most seen they closed it ‘Mom or dad’ with 0.21 million in its fifth week and ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’, which closed the period between January 14 and 16 with some poor 0.17 million. Will any of the news refresh last weekend’s disappointing total box office? Personally, I don’t have all of them with me, but let’s see what theaters are going to offer us starting this Friday the 21st.

The premieres of January 21, 2022

‘The alley of lost souls’ (‘Nightmare Alley’, 2021)

Guillermo del Toro is surrounded by a spectacular cast, made up of names like Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe and Toni Collette, in this new adaptation of the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. A noir with a somewhat dense narrative, but with an exceptional visual approach —Dan Laustsen’s work is worthy of an Oscar—, which transfers the director’s love and fascination for the cinematographic medium to the screen.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The alley of lost souls’: a long and fascinating noir by Guillermo del Toro that works better when it wants to be like ‘Carnivàle’

‘The Williams method’ (‘King Richard’, 2021)

Reinaldo Marcus Green directs Will Smith —winner of the Golden Globe for best drama actor— in this sports biopic centered on the figure of Richard Williams, father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Drama, family and tennis in one of the key productions of the awards season.

‘One Shot (Rescue Mission)’ (‘One Shot’, 2021)

James Nunn, who debuted in 2021 with the highly recommended ‘Sniper (Tower Block)’, comes to our theaters with Scott Adkins in ‘One Shot’; an actioner presented in a —false— sequence shot of an hour and a half that provides an unbeatable injection of adrenaline. 90 minutes that are intense, hilarious, violent and planned with much more intelligence than one would expect.

‘Agent 355’ (2022)

Simon Kinberg, director of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ —glups— turns first-rate actresses like Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger or Lupita Nyong’o into a team of special agents in this action and espionage thriller that It could be much more generic than we would have liked – especially with such a great cast.

Plus…

‘The Villa Caprice case’ (‘Villa Caprice’, 2020)

‘The star of the apes’ (‘Apstjärnan’, 2021)

‘Snotty Boy’ (‘Rotzbub’, 2021)

‘Fire Night’ (2021)

‘My beloved Monster’ (2021)

Criticism in Espinof: ‘My beloved Monster’, a fun, endearing and very bizarre documentary about passion from the hidden side of cinema

More recommendations in File Espinof





If this week’s releases don’t catch your eye or you want to recover titles that have been in theaters longer, remember that you can take a look at the films in theaters from last week and the previous one. And if you still want even more recommendations, don’t forget that in our weekly Newsletter ‘Expediente Espinof’ we offer you a selection of movies and television for all palates curated by our editors.

Link | Subscribe to ‘Expediente Espinof’, Espinof’s new weekly newsletter