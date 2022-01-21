Tapatío soccer players who can play in Chivas in Clausura 2022

Given the arrival of Roberto Alvardo as the only reinforcement of the Chivas from Guadalajara for him Closing Tournament 2022, Coach Marcelo Michel Leano It has contemplated some youth squads who could well help the competition throughout the campaign, it has even added them to its squad in the pre-season work and friendly duels, for which they await their opportunity in the CD Tapatío of the Expansion League.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

There are plenty of examples semester after semester of the flow of soccer players who are ‘born’ in Verde Valle and who compete as equals in the maximum circuit. on that line Marcelo Leano He has seen some new faces that have already been called up to the first team on some occasion, but this season some new faces joined the subsidiary of the Expansion League, CD Tapatío, so they would also be taken into account in Liga MX. .

Alejandro Organista, Gabriel Martínez and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, to mention a few names, will be looking for a place in the template for this Closure 2022. The three left good feelings in the preseason where they were included. Next to Pavel Perez, who thought that since the previous semester he could already join the Liga MX, but he had a step through Tapatío.

Paolo Yrizar

The 24-year-old attacker joined the ranks of Tapathy as one of his references, although it was registered with Guadalajara, becoming an option for Closure 2022 in the first team, despite the fact that Marcelo Leaño made it clear that the intention is to only reinforce to the Expansion League team.

Alexis Gutierrez

The offensive midfielder could still play with him Flock in Clausura 2022 being under 24 years old, in case his transfer is made official. The one born in León adds 21 years in his identity document and the rules of the competition allow him to participate in the maximum circuit despite not being listed with the first team. With a left profile and great qualities with the ball at his feet, Gutiérrez will seek in Verde Valle what he lost at the La Noria facilities.

Alexander Organist

The 21-year-old midfielder was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco on June 2, 2000, has passed through all the categories of the Herd from Sub-13 to Sub-20. That’s why he jumped to Tapatío of the Expansion League. In 2021 he had his debut with Chivas under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich on Day 1 of the Apertura, but he did not see activity again, which is why Leaño has him contemplated to join his squad in this new campaign.

Gabriel Martinez

Martínez is one of the most precious ‘jewels’ of the Tapatia quarry. Central defender who is 1.91 meters tall and makes him a footballer to take into account to reinforce the defense. Of his 19 years, he has spent 12 within the walls of the red-and-white basic forces, and in his list of winners he houses the Under 17 World Cup in Brazil 2019, where Mexico was runner-up after falling to the host.

Sebastian Perez Bouquet

Bouquet is an attacking midfielder whose creativity is the last meters of the field are his greatest characteristic feature. He has been with the Flock for 9 years and adds 1 championship in the Sub 13 category, 1 more in the Sub 15 and 2 in the Sub 17. Leaño’s intention is to integrate him little by little to have a good replacement in the offensive zone.