Sylvester Stallone exhibits more than 50 paintings in art museum

Sylvester Stallone surprised his fans after the opening of an exhibition of his paintings

The action movie actor proved his talent in the arts

Regeneration, December 5, 2021. The Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone, surprised his followers after it became known that he is also a painter.

This weekend, the actor who played Rocky Balboa He published several posts on his social networks to make it known that his works of art are already in a museum.

According to the information, Sylvester Stallone has just inaugurated its own art exhibition, which will be able to receive visitors until February 20, 2022.

The sample is called ‘Sylvester Stallone: ​​The Magic of Being’, and it is located in the Osthaus-Museum in hague, Germany.

Although the actor has shown his skills as a painter since 2013, for some of his fans it turned out to be a little-known skill.

Details about Sylvester Stallone’s artwork

The actor of ‘Rambo‘ commented that he has received criticism for the exhibition of his paintings in the museum of Germany.

However, he reiterated his thanks to the museum’s curators for the opportunity they gave him by choosing his art to display to the public.

Sylvester Stallone He assured that painting is one of his passions because, from his perspective, it is the purest artistic manifestation.

“That’s what I love about painting. I think it’s the only true communication you have, like writing. Writing is wonderful but it can be manipulated. It can be edited. Painting is the fastest and purest translator of your subconscious»

On the other hand, Sylvester Stallone he recalled, during the presentation of his art exhibition, that he has had an interest in the plastic arts since he was very young.

This exhibition will feature more than 50 paintings made by the actor, according to the Osthaus-Museum, it is also on the occasion of Stallone’s 75th birthday.

The ‘Rocky’ actor amazed with his talent for the plastic arts

He even narrated that during his youth he painted pictures under the pseudonym of Mike Stallone, explaining that the Abstract Expressionist artist, Jackson Pollockis one of his biggest influences.

Also, during the presentation of the exhibition, the actor stated that “if I had to choose a career, I would spend my life painting instead of starring in action movies.”

Finally, Europa Press reported that the paintings of Sylvester Stallone They have a value of up to 35 thousand euros, equivalent to more than 842 thousand Mexican pesos.