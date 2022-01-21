Sundance inaugurates its “indie” cinema paradise with a virtual edition

Los Angeles (USA), Jan 20 (EFE).- Independent cinema returns to its most important global event, the Sundance Festival, although for the second consecutive year the pandemic has disrupted the plans of one of the most beloved events by moviegoers, which opens a completely virtual edition this Thursday. “As soon as we saw the data and the levels of transmission that there was in Park City (Utah, USA), we knew that it was extremely irresponsible to celebrate it there,” said the director of the festival, Tabitha Jackson, at the inaugural press conference. The first major event on the film festival circuit will replace its emblematic setting, in the snowy mountains of Utah, with a digital platform that, like Netflix or HBO, will allow attendees to watch the selected films from home until January 30 , when the edition will be closed. That platform was already used to good effect last year, so Sundance organizers had planned a hybrid format. Although, finally, the ómicron variant has forced to dispense with the face-to-face part. “Our mission is the same as it was 40 years ago – insisted Jackson -, to support artists as a transforming force. We haven’t changed, but the world has, so we have had to adapt” MECA DEL CINE ‘INDIE’ Y A SIGNIFICANT MARKET Founded by Robert Redford in 1981, Sundance is the mecca of indie cinema and the dream of young filmmakers looking to break into the audiovisual industry, as this year’s selection attests to 42% of filmmakers participating in the festival are debutants and 91% of the films that are part of the program celebrate their world premiere.However, the guests will not be able to interact physically and will defend through the internet the juiciest aspect of this festival: the purchase of Distributor rights to the films, with Apple acquiring last year’s winner “Coda” for $25 million and Disney shelling out $15 million for the documentary “Summer of Soul.” Important showcases include expected titles such as “892”, one of the first dramas starring John Boyega after closing his stage in the “Star Wars” saga, and “The Civil War”, Eva Longoria’s directorial debut. Other highlights include actress and filmmaker Lena Dunham (“Girls”), who presents her comedy “Sharp Stick,” inspired by the wackiest aspects of Hollywood, and comedian Amy Poehler, who premieres the documentary “Lucy and Desi” , about actress Lucille Ball, whom Nicole Kidman brings to life in “Being the Ricardos.” Rapper Kanye West will also have his moment of glory at Sundance, which is showing out of competition the film that reviews his life in three acts, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” The Irish Sinéad O’Connor will be the protagonist of the festival thanks to the documentary “Nothing Compares” and a controversial figure, Bill Cosby, will be the subject of analysis in “We Need To Talk About Cosby”, whose claim asks if it is possible to separate the artist’s work , in this case convicted of sexual crimes. Likewise, Rachel Lears will present the continuation of “Knock Down the House”, the 2019 documentary that followed a group of women led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their race for the US Congress and which, three years later, she explores in “To the End” his steps in Washington. IMPORTANT HISPANIC PRESENCE Hispanic cinema will have a prominent presence. In international competition are the Mexican “Dos Estaciones,” about a woman’s struggle to keep her tequila factory from closing, and “Utama,” a Bolivian, Uruguayan, and French co-production shot in Quechua and Spanish. Eva Longoria presents her directorial debut with “La Guerra Civil”, which reviews the rivalry between boxers Oscar de La Hoya and Julio César Chávez, and the Spanish Carlota Pereda debuts with her thriller “Piggy”, after winning the Goya for best short film in 2019. To see any of the films it is necessary to purchase a ticket that allows access to the “streaming” platform, although it has time and viewing limitations to avoid piracy. However, Sundance has wanted to preserve some of the magic of the projections with the so-called “satellite screens”, a small set of drive-ins and small theaters that, in cities like San Diego and Seattle, will offer part of the festival’s programming. Xavier Romualdo