Stove football: The reinforcement for the right winger that could be complicated in America

It seems that the obstacles in the negotiations for the player that Coapa are looking for do not end and now a new problem would have arisen.

What aimed to be a successful market closing for America, gave a complete change in the landscape and has become a real headache for the board, particularly due to the fact that they have not been able to close the right wing they are looking for due to different failed negotiations.

Recently, the name of Juan Otero appeared again on the agenda of Coapa. It should be remembered that the Colombian end of Saints he had already been linked to the institution during the past month of December; however, in the Nest they preferred to look for other alternatives in the international market, which did not prosper.

Now, with time on top due to the closing of the international pass book on February 3, the club would have turned to see again Knoll. About, Saints He would have no problem reaching an agreement with America for the footballer, but aside from that, a factor would intervene to complicate everything.

As reported by Clear Brand, the representative of Juan Ferney Otero, would have asked for more money than agreed in the initial talks for the player’s services. This circumstance would begin to shake the hiring process since the Americanist directors would not have liked such a request.

About this theme, Monumental Eagles could know that Juan Otero is only one of the options that in America they have to strengthen themselves, but he is not yet a man they have opted for. Although, their wish is to have someone who already knows the League, they would not close their efforts only in the Colombian.