Stop everything! Ester Expósito arrives in Mexico to work

MAZATLAN. – Spain in Mexico, Mexico in Spain, the internet caught fire with the news that the Spanish actress Ester Expósito announces her stay in Mexico for a defined period of time, during which time she will work in a production.

The actress uploaded a photo to her Instagram account, where she looks with a prepared beer and announces how excited she is to work in our country, she must know the amount of fandom she has here to express that feeling.

“I celebrate with a michelada the character that I am going to give life to in a wonderful project, in this country that I adore,” he said.

Without giving more details about this project, the photographs were enough to generate thousands and thousands of likes and at the same time a hundred comments wishing him luck in this new stage of work.

The last production for which the actress worked was Venus, a film in her country that they have just finished filming and that is in the post-production process for it to come to light.

However, we met Ester Expósito through the Elite series, along with Danna Paola, managing to cross the ocean through the Netflix platform. He has also collaborated with Mexican producer Manolo Caro.

The actress is 21 years old, but her career began in 2013, with series, movies and television productions in Spain, with Visa Vis, Medical Center, I’m Alive, Your Son, When the Angels Sleep, Poison, Mom or Dad , Rainbow and others.