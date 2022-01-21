Stallone, from Hollywood star to claimed painter in Germany

Sylvester Stallone opens his particular pandora’s box full of brushes and shows the world his talent as a painter in an exhibition called “Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Anniversary Retrospective.”

A total of 53 original paintings, made between 1966-2020 and made up of works from the 1960s that have never been exhibited, as well as more recent large-format pieces, and which can be seen until February 20, 2022, at the Osthaus-Museum from the German city of Hagen.

This artistic facet of the mythical Rocky Balboa is as little known as his IQ, a 160, the same as he had Einstein. An intelligence that borders on genius. And from this genius came his artistic streak when he was still a child.

Later, when he was 29 years old, he painted the painting “Finding Rocky”, which is one of those exhibited at the Osthaus, and in which you can see a muscular man with a melancholy look and the Bronx background new yorker. It seems that this painting is considered the origin of the movie Rocky. In fact, shortly after and inspired by the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Werner on March 24, 1975, he wrote the script for “Rocky” in just three days.

The actor during the presentation of the sample.



The film won three Oscars in 1977, a Golden Globe, a Bafta Award… and all of them were treasured by the actor in the Beverly Hills house that he recently sold for 110 million dollars.

From that moment on, he combined his passion for painting, both painting and collecting, with that of an actor. the same star of Hollywood has stated: “There is nothing like a canvas to express and convey feelings. Writing can be manipulated, but painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside you and you hit the canvas, it is difficult to fake it” .

Sylvester Stallone attended the opening of his own exhibition in the region of the Ruhr, Germany and stated that the process of painting was for him something rather spontaneous and sometimes therapeutic and that he painted especially well when he felt bad: “When you are painting, you only have yourself and your soul. I tend to show my true nature in my paintings, and this one is full of action. It’s my way of being”, commented the Hollywood star in the opening act of the exhibition.

Angaben Jo Poe (1966).



Stallone’s works

Attracted by artists like Jackson Pollock Y Willem de Kooning, Stallone claims that his colorful and sometimes exaggerated work is inspired by the surrealism, expressionism and abstract painting. Even so, Sylvester has been evolving in his style: in the 70s and 80s he lived his most surreal and figurative period, dedicating himself to making dark and expressive works where death was always very present, but coexisted with very bright colors and a hand drawing. line.

But already in the 90s, coinciding with his stardom as an actor, he allowed himself to be soaked in contemporary art in more expressionist pieces: “Painting is the purest of the arts. It is not like the cinema, where 500 people are responsible for the final product. Here it is only one man who has to endure fame, ridicule or criticism”, has confessed on occasion.

Stallone Civil Impact (2020).



Stallone has been anonymous as a painter for most of his life and has taken a long time to decide to exhibit for fear that people would not understand his way of expressing himself. Despite this, and although this exhibition, which coincides with his 75th birthday, will be remembered as the greatest, Sylvester has already made his debut at the Gmurzynska gallery in Sant Moritz, Switzerland in 2011; after in the Petersburg State Russian Museum , Russia in 2013 and in 2015 in the Nice Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, France.

Hercules O’Clock (1991).



Among his paintings you can see boxers pictures, a colorful portrait of Michael Jackson, another of James Dean, several self-portraits and abstract figures. In them he explores themes such as fantasy and dreams, harsh reality and death, and above all the pressure of time. Hence his preference for drawing clocks: “I realized that man is totally pressed by the sense of the race of time. Everything is timed and I adore clocks. So I paint many clocks in my works, especially in the of actors”.

Faced with possible criticism of why a museum can give an actor his own exhibition, Mathias Rastorfer, one of the art dealers who has organized it, said that people asked themselves the same thing the first time the art of karl lagerfeld and that now all the museums in the world want to have it. To add that: “With Stallone, the same thing will happen.”