Sony moves toward full integration

EXPANSION

Although the Japanese conglomerate is in the process of integrating, critics say that it must be careful with some distractions, such as its experiments with the electric car.

When Sony published in October the trailer for Uncharted, fans of the video game on which it is based were outraged. Mark Wahlberg seemed to fit the role of mischievous mentor Sully in this Indiana Jones-esque adventure, but where was the character’s characteristic mustache?

The answer came in the last image of the second trailer, published two months later. Although this time the mustache was there, the world will have to wait until the premiere in February to discover all the mystery behind his reappearance.

An even greater enigma surrounds the transformation of the company that has staged this stunt. Have investors figured out how to value this 76-year-old tech and entertainment giant? Is Sony serious about breaking into the electric vehicle (EV) industry, which some see as a dangerous distraction? And, most importantly, has he regained his arrogance?

In 2020, Sony had the second largest market share in recorded music and the largest in music publishing. The firm has regained confidence. According to a growing group of investors, the Japanese conglomerate may be on the verge of achieving an ambition that has been decades in the making but a long time in the making: to become the most integrated entertainment company in the world.

Over many years, Sony has created or purchased the right instruments to achieve its goal: top music catalogs ranging from Miles Davis to Mariah Carey, Hollywood film and television studios, in addition to PlayStation, the leading gaming group. But the giant never got the orchestra to play in unison.

Now, despite changes rocking the entertainment industry – including music, movie and TV streaming services, blockchain-based games and the disruptive promise of the metaverse – Sony seems to have finally found a way to make it happen. their various entertainment groups work together.

His film studio is producing spider-man and other Marvel blockbusters, while a vast library of movies and TV shows covers streaming content.

The reborn music business, the second largest in the world, it is benefiting from the growth of Spotify and TikTok. And with PlayStation, capitalizes on decades of gaming experience, an industry that Netflix, Apple, Amazon and other groups try to exploit however they can. All this with state-of-the-art hardware in which many see the gateway to the metaverse.

strength and unity

Sony shares were at 20-year highs last week, with the vast majority of analysts recommending buying (see support). The Uncharted series, an iconic title for two generations of Sony PlayStation gamers, is a good example of the current strategy. The release of the film is the result of a collaboration between the company’s gaming division and Sony Pictures, a partnership that would previously have been unthinkable given the group’s culture.

“Companies had been trying for 10 years to make Uncharted“, Explain Tony Vinciquerra, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “When I got here in 2017, I already wondered why we can’t do these things.”

The project was launched after Vinciquerra discussed it with Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment. When Uncharted got off the ground, there were ten other projects involving the games division and Sony Pictures. Profits have risen steadily since 2017, driven by an alliance of the marvel comics universe Y spider-man.

“Issues related to culture are very important,” he says. Kenichiro Yoshida, a 32-year veteran of the company and that in 2018 he became CEO of Sony. “Collaboration is very important to us. I strongly recommended that the Sony Pictures and PlayStation teams start working together,” he adds. The project Uncharted it is an example of the cultural change you want to foster in the group.

The streaming war

One of the most watched programs in the US is not a famous Netflix original production like The Squid Game or stranger thingsbut Seinfeld, a comedy that debuted 33 years ago, according to Nielsen data. This is issued exclusively on Netflix thanks to a five-year agreement agreed in 2019 with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has the rights. There was intense bidding between the services of streaming and in the end the rights were sold for 500 million dollars.

Much smaller than its rivals in Hollywood, Sony Pictures decided that the smartest strategy in the war of the streaming was not to participate in it. Instead of launching its own service, it adopted what Sony executives call an “arms dealer” strategy, selling movie and TV rights to the highest bidder.

In this market, it is expected that Disney, Amazon, Apple and Warner Bros., among others, invest billions in content in search of subscribers of streaming.

According to Morgan Stanley, The top eight US media companies will spend some $140 billion on content by 2022, and the streaming wars will drive double-digit spending growth in the coming years.

“The war of streaming benefits us”, recognizes Vinciquerra. “The services of streaming They calculate that they will be profitable in 2023, 2024 and they may be, but the investment to reach that goal runs into billions of dollars. And they do it by buying us,” he adds.

last year, Sony reached an agreement with the two main platforms, Netflix and Disney +, to give them the broadcast rights of their theatrical releases between 2022 and 2026. It is estimated that, together, the agreements are worth close to 3,000 million dollars.

Some analysts say Sony’s strategy looks smarter as subscriber growth slows in services like Netflix and Disney+, leaving bearish investors to question the future profitability of the company. streaming. Throughout the sector, it is expected that there will be a period of consolidation between groups of streaming once the market share capture phase is over.

This is where the potential risk of Son’s strategy lies.Y. “The strategy differs from the rest,” says Doug Creutz, an analyst at Cowen & Co. in San Francisco. “Everyone else wants to be Netflix and right now they’re losing huge amounts of money trying to do it.”

For Sony, the potential problem is that there will be fewer companies to sell their content to after the inevitable consolidation that will follow the war on the market. streaming, which will erode the price advantage it now has.

To avoid this, Sony is betting on services of streaming niche to cater to small groups of loyal viewers in areas ranging from anime to faith-based service. Sony is also developing a service for streaming of general entertainment in India after the acquisition of Zee Entertainment last year.

The other pillar of the turnaround in Sony’s entertainment business has been the improvement of the cinema division. The group’s profits have increased dramatically under the leadership of Vinciquerra and Tom Rothman, who runs Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. Much of the division’s success is due to the Spiderman franchise, which helped it thrive in 2021, despite experiencing another disastrous year for the global box office due to Covid.

Three of the top 10 grossing movies in the US were from Sony Pictures, led by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed more than $668 million upon its December release and quickly became the sixth-highest-grossing film in history. of the cinema in the country. The group is expected to post a record profit of $950 million in 2021, 150% more than in 2017.

Sony executives readily admit that their film and television studio is “small” compared to Disney, Warner Bros and other Hollywood groups. But Yoshida says he is committed to keeping the studio going despite industry consolidation, as evidenced by Amazon’s acquisition of MGM last year for $8.45 billion.

electric car

However, several large shareholders believe that there will always be risk and skepticism surrounding the company. Despite its globalization, Sony remains a Japanese corporation at a time when global investors are frustrated or dismissive of the country’s management teams’ ability to create profits and value.

Since Yoshida took over, Sony shares have risen more than 180%. But even so, its valuation is about 20 times lower than Apple’s. Sony’s domestic stock market is posting lackluster results, but this major trade-off remains despite Sony’s distinguishing itself from most Japanese companies by its greater focus on financial returns and putting the firm’s capital to work through the use of cash. unexpected buybacks and acquisitions.

Damian Thong, a longtime analyst at Macquarie in Tokyo, and one of the few to give the stock a “neutral” rating, explains that there are a number of reasons to be cautious about the big Macquarie story. sony transformation.

Thong says the company’s announcement in early January that it was going to create a new subsidiary – Sony Mobility – to explore entering the electric vehicle market set off alarm bells. The project, which emphasizes the idea that cars of the future will essentially be rolling entertainment centers, may be more of a showcase for its products than a true attempt to take on Tesla or Toyota.

Several observers say the ad’s ambition and dynamism have hinted at something of the “old” Sony and a historic propensity to lose focus at the wrong time. On the one hand, says Thong, ambition and willingness to take risks are impressive. The attractions of the $3 trillion auto market are strong, as is investors’ clear love for the groups revolutionizing the automotive industry.

“On the other hand, we think the likelihood of Sony succeeding in cars is low, and we’re concerned that a full-on EV business will destroy value, resulting in years of losses,” says Thong. The analyst adds that, although EVs require a smaller minimum business scale than traditional cars, it is difficult for Sony to extract any kind of benefit from this adventure this decade.

Apple, he points out, has been working on his car project for more than seven years without an apparent result.

The problem, he adds, as always with Sony, is that history is an imperfect reference. The company’s success in the 1980s in the consumer electronics industry came despite skepticism from US companies. His success in the games came despite the Nintendo and Sega teasing. His triumph in mobile phones and PCs, which at one point seemed very likely, turned out not to materialize.

Creutz says the company has finally got the right mix. “For a long time they were a big conglomerate in search of an identity,” he explains. “But now they’ve found the right focus in entertainment, where they have a strong position in both music and video games, and they’re attractive on TV and in movies because they can sell content to the highest bidder.”

