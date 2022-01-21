Sonia O’Neill falls in love with her audience with a motivating message

Caracas, Venezuela.- Sonia O’Neill, along with her colleagues from the Venezuela Women’s National Team, improve your style of play and tactics that will be efficient when participating in the Women’s America Cup this year that will host the country of Colombia for the first time. The continental tournament will have three direct places in the 2023 Australia-New Zealand women’s world championship, a tournament that Vinotinto plans to qualify for the first time in its history.

Lower categories of the Caracas squad have played different World Cups, however the main category of women has not yet achieved that feat. The players know the commitment involved in playing this Copa América, for that reason they played the home run in Manaus, Brazil. The objective of the friendly contest was to accustom the players to a first level against the representatives of the Verde-amarela, as well as against Chile Feminina and India Feminina.

Sonia O’Neil, highlighted as “Wonder Woman” of the Selective of Venezuela, affirmed that polishing the mistakes in the team will result in a beneficial value for them. Even the young midfielder sent a message on her social networks about the meaning of applying good work both in soccer and in another profession. “He who does his job well will be at the service of kings and not insignificant people,” María posted on her official Twitter account.

Sonia O’Neill proud of her teammates

Twitter Sonia Maria

After presenting that motivational message, his hundreds of followers began to applaud his wisdom. Sonia María’s intelligence is reflected on the field and outside the stadium. She is a woman with very good initiative and ideas to propose so that things turn out much better than imagined. His successful mentality transcends to the European continent, as he has an outstanding record by virtue of wearing different jackets of representative clubs of the old continent.

Sonia O’Neill made her professional football debut in 2017. She wore the colors of the Husqvarna FF. Her first performance saw her travel to Italy to play for AS Roma and Pink Bari. In 2019 he lived his first stage with ŽNK Split, his current team in Croatian soccer. In France, she wore the colors of Fleury 91 and was later presented by Scottish Rangers. Her journey supports her call to the Venezuelan Women’s National Team and she plans to respect that adventure by winning the 2022 Copa América and, incidentally, reaching the 2023 World Cup.

Eleventh of Venezuela before the match

Twitter Sonia Maria

