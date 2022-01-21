Sofía Vergara becomes the ‘queen of cocaine’ in a new Netflix series | Television | Entertainment

Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco was one of Pablo Escobar’s allies in the Medellín Cartel, although her story is less well known.

Netflix just released the first photo of Sofia Vergara transformed to star in his new leading role in a miniseries based on the narchtrafficker Griselda Blanco.

This is the first look at Sofía Vergara in ‘Griselda’, a miniseries that tells the story of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most well-known cartels in history. pic.twitter.com/nzqwweLc8H — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) January 19, 2022

Although still release date unknown of this dramatized, in which the Colombian actress also performs as executive producer, so far she has had a great impact because many have seen her unrecognizable in the role of the cunning businesswoman who created one of the most profitable posters in history.

Ana Griselda Blanco Restrepo was a Colombian drug trafficker, known by the aliases ‘the black widow’ (it is said that she killed her ex-husbands). It also transpired that she was one of the allies of Pablo Escobar in the Medellin Cartel, although His story is less known than that of the so-called “Pattern of Evil”.

Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar worked together in the infamous Medellin Cartel. Photo: Internet

Griselda was responsible for the illegal trafficking of cocaine from Colombia to the United States through the city of Miami in the 1970s and 1980s. After spending almost two decades in prison, she returned to her native country where she was murdered by a hitman in 2012, just in Medellin.

Sofia has not been the first to give life to the well-known ‘the godmother of cocaine’. british actress Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped into the role of Blanco in 2018, for the television movie titled Cocaine Godmother (The Godmother of Cocaine), which premiered on the American channel lifetime.

To embody the criminal, Vergara experienced a radical transformation, as it appeared in the photo shared by the platform streaming. In the publication it appears with the disheveled hair and coarser features.

modern family It was the last major production in which he appeared Sofia Vergara, one of the most recognized Colombian actresses in the world. The series aired from 2009 to 2020.