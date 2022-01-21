So you can know who called you even if you don’t have their number registered

It is very common to receive calls of strangers that can mean two things, a person who was wrong to to call, or someone who attempted to commit fraud; If you want to avoid falling into this second situation, we will give you an option that will help you know whose number even when you don’t have it registered in your contacts.

In order to achieve this, you will need an application which is available for Android and iOs phones, which will not only allow you to know whose number it is, but will also allow you to record the call or block and report the number in case of fraud or of some other inconvenience.

How to download the application?

First you must install the TrueCaller application on your cell phone, to do so it is very simple, you just have to enter the Play Store or the App Store, depending on the case, and search for the app to be able to install it.

It is important that you know that the application requires some permissions to be able to work, which you will have to grant manually. You must validate your account, to do so you just have to register your number and wait for a verification message or call.

You will also need to create an account, you can link your Google or Facebook account if you wish.

How to identify the number of a stranger?

Once the application is installed, it works automatically, the permissions it requires are access to a database of your calls. If you receive a call from a friend, the application will detect its registration in your contacts and will show it, in the case of being a number that is not registered, the app will search for it in the database and show you who it belongs to.

In addition to being able to detect a call from another place, which can be marked as dangerous, if so, you will be given the following options:

Mark the number as SPAM

Block the number

report number

If you choose to report the number, it will automatically link you to the number you have on file with the authorities. Now that you know this application, install it and avoid falling for phone fraud.