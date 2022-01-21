So you can eat banana to take care of digestive health and blood pressure

The plantain It is one of the most popular fruits within the gastronomic art that can complement main dishes, desserts and drinks or even be enjoyed as a rich or natural snack. Far from their great versatility in the kitchen, they contain essential nutrients that can have a protective impact on the body, an example of this is that it is the perfect food to take care of the digestive health and blood pressure.

Among its benefits, these qualities or topics for health stand out, in addition, according to Medical News Today, it is known that it can help lower blood pressure and can reduce the risk of cancer, among many benefits that it provides if it is included in a plan healthy diet and monitored by a nutritionist or expert in the field.

