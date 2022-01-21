So you can eat banana to take care of digestive health and blood pressure

The plantain It is one of the most popular fruits within the gastronomic art that can complement main dishes, desserts and drinks or even be enjoyed as a rich or natural snack. Far from their great versatility in the kitchen, they contain essential nutrients that can have a protective impact on the body, an example of this is that it is the perfect food to take care of the digestive health and blood pressure.

Among its benefits, these qualities or topics for health stand out, in addition, according to Medical News Today, it is known that it can help lower blood pressure and can reduce the risk of cancer, among many benefits that it provides if it is included in a plan healthy diet and monitored by a nutritionist or expert in the field.

Next, we will explain how you can eat banana to take care of digestive health and blood pressure to fill you with its properties in addition to knowing a little about the nutritional information that it protects as it is a very delicious fruit with incredible culinary versatility.

The digestive health You can improve by consuming this fruit as it contains water and fiber, two substances that promote regularity and encourage optimal work of the intestine, it is believed that a medium piece provides approximately 10 percent of a person’s daily fiber needs.

And some experts even recommend it as a method to control diarrhea, a condition that can cause a loss of water and electrolytes, such as potassium. Meanwhile he plantain you can replace these nutrients without any problem.

In addition, through the fiber it offers, it can prevent bloating, gas, and stomach cramps in people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a 2012 study.

For the blood pressure, the American Foundation for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis Bananas are recommended as a snack in a diet plan because, as they contain potassium, they can help control blood pressure and reduce stress on the cardiovascular system. One medium banana is known to provide nearly 9 percent of a person’s daily potassium needs, according to the nutritional information from the source above.

How to eat banana to treat these health issues?

To add the properties of this fruit to health and prevent some diseases, intake must be frequent, so we can include it in a diet to enjoy the benefits it offers. The following options are a good start to enjoy its flavor in some preparations and you will know how Eat a banana by combining it with other foods and making delicious recipes with this versatile fruit.

– Add a plantain sliced ​​to morning cereal or oatmeal for a more nutritious breakfast.

– Incorporate it into shakes or smoothies, it will be a good option to complement breakfast.

– Mash up ripe bananas and use them to replace butter or oil in baked goods. It can be a healthy way to ingest it.

– Make a mashed banana and enjoy it as a sweet recipe.

– Carry a plantain to work, school or anywhere you go about your daily activities for a portable and healthy snack.

Here are some ways you can Eat a banana to take care of digestive health and blood pressure in addition to filling the body with some benefits that, being a natural ingredient, is perfect for leading people to a healthy lifestyle.