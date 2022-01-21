Sergio Mayer suffers from serious lung disease

Sergio Mayer / Mexico Agency

Sergio Mayer is once again dealing with health problems, because four months after being hospitalized for a virus that severely affected one of his ears, he now suffers from a severe disease in his lungs.

During the interview he gave to the program Today, the actor recounted: “I already went directly to a pulmonologist to check me out, I did a chest x-ray, some parts of the lung are very inflamed, so today I started taking some medicine precisely because my cough is already chronic, and when I cough my lungs hurt, they told me ‘be careful! That’s very serious’, but I’m already taking care of myself and it’s a nuisance with the throat, with the chest and with the lungs.

In the same way, the former politician recounted some of the difficulties that he has experienced these days, although he said he was lucky because his affectation has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

“It got very complicated for me because the cough suddenly It gives me coughing and asthma attacks, that I can’t breathe, they even sent me the shots to be able to breathe and that it open because there are times when I start to cough and I can’t breathe, that is, my bronchial tubes close completely, and that’s what I have inflamed, the bronchial tubes, and the air doesn’t pass, neither in nor out, and I was very worried because it was my oxygenation, but it has nothing to do with Covid, ”he said.

Finally, Sergio Mayer affirmed that he will continue to be treated because one of his greatest wishes is to return to work in the Mexican government. “Right now I’m taking a diploma course at ITAM that has to do with the same thing, with legislative issues, and we have to continue preparing ourselves, and as you can see I’m just in my class right now, but I’ll gladly attend you,” he said.

