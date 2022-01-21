Sergio Mayer explained his new health problem with an X-ray of his lungs: he assured that it is not covid-19 | Famous

On September 13, 2021, the news of Sergio Mayer’s hospitalization circulated. At first it was speculated that the actor and politician had been poisoned.

However, on the night of that day, Mayer dispelled the rumors and clarified that his health was affected by a virus that caused him sudden hearing loss, a condition that affects the ear and that, in the most serious cases, can cause hearing loss. permanent hearing.

Four months later, Mayer seems to have overcome this health problem. However, a new condition recently plagued him to such an extent that he has had several times when he cannot breathe.

Sergio Mayer explained the respiratory problem he suffers: he emphasized that it is not covid-19

Currently, covid-19 is distinguished by being the main reason for respiratory problems such as inflammation in the lungs, severe coughing and inability to breathe: symptoms that Sergio Mayer has unfortunately presented.

However, the actor revealed both in the program ‘Hoy’, as well as on his social networks, that he does not suffer from covid-19, but that, based on his diagnosis by his pulmonologist, he has very inflamed parts of the lung and suffers from chronic cough.

“My cough is chronic. Already when I cough, my lungs hurt and they told me ‘Here when, that’s very serious,'” he explained.

Mayer explained that among the complications of these ailments, he has suffered coughing and asthma attacks that at times leave him without oxygen.

“There are times when I start to cough and I can’t breathe, my bronchial tubes completely close,” said Sergio, who added that fortunately he already has his inhaler to deal with these episodes.

The also politician explained that the inflammation of the lungs is mainly focused on his bronchi.

In addition, he made it clear that his respiratory problems have nothing to do with the disease caused by the coronavirus. On repeated occasions, both before the media and on his social networks, he emphasized that he does not have covid-19.

“It is an annoyance with the throat, with the chest and with my lungs, but fortunately it has nothing to do with covid.”

Sergio Mayer explained to his fans how to inject himself

On his Instagram, Sergio Mayer delved a little deeper into the chronic cough and lung inflammation that currently affects him.

The actor showed the chest X-ray of his lungs where the damage to the bronchi is glimpsed a little. In addition, he detailed step by step how to give himself an injection, an action that is part of his treatment to deflate his bronchial tubes.

Despite still having delicate health, Sergio Mayer remains quite active. Currently, he is taking a diploma in legislative issues at a private university in Mexico City.